ASCO's Khojaly Vessel Enters Indian Ocean For 1St Time

The Khojaly vessel, a Handysize-type cargo ship operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), has entered the Indian Ocean for the first time since its commissioning, Azernews reports, citing the ASCO.

In March this year, the vessel loaded 37,000 tons of calcium soda at the Port of Portland, USA. It then crossed the Pacific Ocean and arrived at the Port of Jakarta, Indonesia, where part of the cargo was offloaded. From there, Khojaly passed through the Strait of Malacca between Indonesia and Malaysia, entering the Indian Ocean.

Currently en route to India, the vessel will first offload cargo at the Port of Kattupalli, followed by the Port of Kandla as part of its scheduled route.

Commissioned in May 2024, the Khojaly vessel was introduced to enhance ASCO's cargo transportation capabilities beyond the Caspian Sea and to expand its global operational reach.

The ship has a deadweight capacity of 38,593 tons. It measures 180 meters in length, 30 meters in width, and has a draft of 10.47 meters. Designed for unlimited sailing, it can reach a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.