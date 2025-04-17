Drone Attack On Dnipro: Injury Toll Rises To 31

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russia's massive drone attack on Dnipro on the night of April 16-17 has increased to 31, with ten currently hospitalized.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In total, 31 people were injured in last night's attack. Ten of them are now in the hospital. Utility crews are on the scene, and tents have been set up by police and humanitarian organizations," Lysak wrote.







































Residential buildings and private homes were heavily damaged in the city.

Death toll in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to three, 30 injured

Earlier reports said the drone attack also damaged the building of an educational institution, a dormitory, a school, a food production facility, a post office, a printing house, an administrative building, several shops, and nearly 15 vehicles.

Three people were killed in the attack, including one child.