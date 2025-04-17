403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Handloom Development Corporation Launches SPECIAL HANDLOOM EXPO At NOIDA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 April 2025, Delhi: National Handloom Development Corporation under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, launched "SPECIAL HANDLOOM EXPO" at their Corporate Office in NOIDA.
The event brings together handloom weavers from across 13 states and aims at renewed focus on the age-old tradition of Handloom weaving and provides an added platform for weavers to sell their products directly to customers.
The highlights of the event include; 25 stalls of Handloom products showcasing exquisite varieties of Sarees, Dress Material, stoles, dupattas etc.
Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles) visited the expo to interact with weavers and appreciated the efforts being put in by them to preserve our heritage.
“Special Handloom Expo, My Handloom My Pride” exhibition will remain open till at NHDC Complex, Sector 2, NOIDA till 24th April 2025, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
The event brings together handloom weavers from across 13 states and aims at renewed focus on the age-old tradition of Handloom weaving and provides an added platform for weavers to sell their products directly to customers.
The highlights of the event include; 25 stalls of Handloom products showcasing exquisite varieties of Sarees, Dress Material, stoles, dupattas etc.
Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles) visited the expo to interact with weavers and appreciated the efforts being put in by them to preserve our heritage.
“Special Handloom Expo, My Handloom My Pride” exhibition will remain open till at NHDC Complex, Sector 2, NOIDA till 24th April 2025, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment