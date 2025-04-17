$21.14 Bn Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets: Colocation Providers, Enterprises, And Hyperscale Data Centers - Global Forecast To 2032

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Cooling Medium, Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market is projected to expand from USD 2.84 billion in 2025 to USD 21.14 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 33.2%

The report is invaluable for both market leaders and new entrants, offering precise revenue forecasts for the data center liquid cooling market and its segments. It helps stakeholders gain insights to improve business strategies and understand market dynamics, encompassing drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. Furthermore, it provides in-depth analyses of key players, product innovation, and market development opportunities.

The increased power densities of high-performance computing devices such as GPUs and CPUs necessitate efficient cooling mechanisms, driving the adoption of liquid cooling solutions such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling. These technologies offer superior solutions for high-density data center challenges compared to traditional air cooling.

The rise in edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) further amplifies the demand for compact, efficient cooling solutions. Liquid cooling is preferred for its sustainability benefits, aligning with efforts to minimize energy and water consumption. The rapid increase in data center investments worldwide, coupled with government support, accelerates the adoption of innovative cooling technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The services sector is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR within the components category from 2025 to 2032.

The higher adoption rate of liquid cooling is attributed to the complexity of these systems, driving demand for specialized installation and maintenance services. As enhanced cooling systems gain traction, consulting services aimed at boosting performance and energy efficiency are increasingly sought after. Expert support becomes crucial for addressing cooling requirements spurred by edge computing.

The small and mid-sized data center segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2032.

Limited space commonly characterizes these data centers, making compact technologies like direct-to-chip and immersion cooling attractive due to their high cooling efficiency. The emphasis on energy efficiency makes liquid cooling a strategic choice for small centers aiming to reduce energy costs. The integration of edge computing and IoT applications calls for innovative cooling solutions, steering small to mid-sized centers as pivotal contributors to the market's growth.

The hyperscale data center segment will see the fastest CAGR in the liquid cooling market from 2025 to 2032.

Hyperscale centers benefit from handling vast data volumes with enhanced scalability and cost efficiency, driven by the rising demand for cloud services and big data analytics. Technological advancements also bolster their operation efficiency, making them appealing investment opportunities. The transition of businesses towards the cloud further highlights the importance of hyperscale centers for scalable and flexible data handling, amplified by AI and machine learning advancements.

The IT and Telecom sectors in the data center liquid cooling market are projected for the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

The digital transformation across various industries heightens the need for robust data processing and storage technologies. The growth of cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence necessitates infrastructure capable of managing increased thermal outputs efficiently. The introduction of 5G networks increases bandwidth demands, prompting a rise in liquid cooling usage for high-performance operations.

The cold plate liquid cooling segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

Its efficiency in managing high-power chips like CPUs and GPUs addresses the escalating heat densities in modern data centers. Technological innovations in cold plate design have improved its heat dissipation efficiency over traditional cooling methods. The segment's energy-saving capabilities align with global sustainability objectives, attracting operators seeking eco-friendly cooling solutions.

The North American data center liquid cooling market is set to achieve the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

The region's rapid digital growth, particularly in the US and Canada, raises data center power densities. The surge in edge computing and IoT applications bolsters the demand for advanced cooling technologies, supported by policies advocating energy efficiency and sustainability. Substantial investments by tech giants and new market players further contribute to the region's growth in liquid cooling systems.

Distribution of Key Participants:

Leading companies such as Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Schneider Electric (France), LiquidStack Holding BV (US), Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling (UK), and others spearhead the market.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 40%, Tier 3 - 40%

By Job Title: C-level Executives - 10%, Directors - 70%, Other Roles - 20% By Region: North America - 45%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, South America - 5%

Insights from the Report Include:



Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Details on product development and emerging technologies in liquid cooling.

Comprehensive market analysis across different regions.

Market diversification opportunities and assessment of competitive dynamics. A thorough examination of company market shares and strategic initiatives.

