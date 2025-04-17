Clinical Trial Services Research Report 2025: Oncology, Neurology, Dermatology, CVD, Laboratory, Monitoring, Recruitment, PV, Data Management - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trial Services Market by Type (Laboratory, Monitoring, Recruitment, PV, Data Management), Phase (I, II, III), Therapy (Oncology, Neurology, Dermatology, CVD), Modality (Biologics, Devices), Delivery Model (FSP, Hybrid) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial services market is projected to reach USD 101.86 billion in 2030 from USD 66.59 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

The report helps market leaders and newcomers with close approximations of revenue numbers for the overall clinical trial services market and subsegments. It enables stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and to gain insights for better positioning and strategic planning. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market pulse, outlining key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market expansion is driven by increasing outsourcing of clinical research activities by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Flexible service models offered by CROs, such as Functional Service Provider (FSP) and hybrid service models, allow companies to effectively manage costs while maintaining control over critical operations.

The demand for patient-centric trials is on the rise, with the incorporation of decentralized models, wearable devices, and digital platforms to boost patient participation and retention. Technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world data (RWD) are enhancing trial efficiency, site selection, and patient recruitment. Additionally, the growing focus on personalized and precision medicine propels the need for clinical studies targeting specific therapies, requiring CROs to adapt to complex trial designs. Regulatory agencies emphasize pediatric trials and the importance of diversity, offering CROs opportunities to expand patient recruitment and representation. The increasing pipeline of cell and gene therapies, biologics, and RNA-based treatments further boosts demand for specialized clinical research services.

The oncology therapy area segment held the largest share in the clinical trial services market, by therapy area, during the forecast period

In 2024, oncology was the largest market within clinical trials by therapy area. This is attributed to the global prevalence of cancer and the requirement for innovative treatments. Cancer research's complexity necessitates trials for targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments. Regulatory priorities for cancer drug approvals lead to more oncology trials, supported by advances in precision medicine and biomarker research. Significant investments from pharmaceuticals, governments, and patient organizations drive oncology, cementing its leading market position.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies end user segment held the largest market share in the clinical trials services market, by end user, during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the end-user segment due to high in-house trial costs related to infrastructure, personnel, and regulatory compliance. Outsourcing proves more cost-effective and efficient, leveraging CRO expertise in trial design, patient recruitment, regulatory compliance, and data management, thus speeding up drug development. An expanding R&D pipeline and precision medicine focus prompt these companies to outsource clinical services and lab testing to mitigate operational burdens and optimize resources.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the clinical trial services market

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate, thanks to its vast patient pool, high rates of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing emphasis on biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies development. Global firms are relocating manufacturing and research to the region to capitalize on cost benefits, improved regulations, and enhanced trial patient retention. Government support and rising clinical research investments further increase clinical trial activity outsourcing to this region, driving robust market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, including the focus on patient-centric trials and the growth in clinical trial outsourcing driven by rising R&D investments and patent cliff pressure, along with the service flexibility CROs offer for clinical development and technological integrations.

Opportunities in pediatric trials, regulatory requirements for increased diversity in clinical trials, the growing role of real-world evidence in drug approvals, and expanding drug modalities in clinical trials.

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new service launches in the clinical trial services market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets, with analysis across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new services, untapped geographies, and recent developments and investments in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth market share assessments, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

