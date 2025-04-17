Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interius Biotherapeutics To Present At Upcoming Scientific Meetings


2025-04-17 06:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interius BioTherapeutics , a clinical-stage company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines, today announced that it will present at several upcoming scientific meetings.

Cellicon Valley '25: The Future of Cell and Gene Therapies
Philadelphia, PA
April 30 – May 2, 2025

  • Plenary Session: Are In Vivo Cell Therapies the Key to the Future of Medicine?
  • Presentation Title: Cell-specific in vivo gene delivery: A pipeline dream no longer
  • Presenter: Philip Johnson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Interius BioTherapeutics
  • Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 1, at 3:50 pm EDT

International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 Annual Meeting
New Orleans, LA
May 7 – 10, 2025

  • Scientific Session: In Vivo Cell Engineering: Breaking Through the Manufacturing Bottleneck
  • Presentation Title: INVISE: A first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety of INT2104 for in vivo generation of CAR T and CAR NK cells in adults with relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies
  • Presenter: Dr. David Bishop, Haematologist, Westmead Hospital, Sydney, Australia
  • Presentation Date and Time: Friday, May 9, at 9:15 am CT

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28 th Annual Meeting
New Orleans, LA
May 13 – 17, 2025

  • Scientific Symposium: The Coalition of International Gene Therapy Societies Showcases: Moving from ex vivo Cell Therapies to in vivo
  • Presentation Title: Investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat B-cell malignancies
  • Presenter: Philip Johnson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Interius BioTherapeutics
  • Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, from 3:45 – 5:30 pm CT
  • Location: Room 265-268

About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines to treat an array of challenging diseases in oncology, autoimmunity and beyond. Leveraging a proprietary platform, Interius has created a differentiated off-the-shelf therapeutic modality designed for broad patient access. The Company's lead programs aim to overcome the current limitations of ex vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy by creating therapeutic CAR cells directly in the patient's body, avoiding preconditioning chemotherapy, manufacturing bottlenecks, and high costs.
For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact
Michael Rubenstein
LifeSci Communications
...
+1 646-386-1613


MENAFN17042025004107003653ID1109441097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search