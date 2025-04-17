Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Navy Veteran Who Spent Time At A Shipyard And Who Now Has Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Louisiana To Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation And Better Results

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one in Louisiana is a navy veteran and they spent time in a shipyard with their ship or submarine and they now have mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm as soon as possible at 866-532-2106. Shipyard exposure to asbestos for a navy veteran might have been significantly more than a navy sailor received on their ship or submarine while they were deployed. The Gori Law Firm has is one of the nation's leading law firms for victims of mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they do have an office in New Orleans in the CBD.

"We have been assisting navy veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for two decades, most of these people spent time with their ship or submarine at a shipyard and all of these individuals had significant to extreme exposure to asbestos. It was not just the navy veterans with special skills like boiler technicians, welders, electricians, plumbers-pipefitters or steel workers who were frequently required to stay on their ship to assist shipyard workers. Frequently a good portion of the crew was required to stay on the ship or submarine at a shipyard. Many navy veterans have told us about waking up in the morning in their bunk on their ship or submarine in a shipyard and it looked like they were covered with snow. The problem is it was not snow-it was asbestos.

“If your husband or dad is a navy veteran in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has enormous capabilities when it comes to compensation for navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

