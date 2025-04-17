403
China Calls for Stronger Economic Ties with Philippines
(MENAFN) China has extended a proposal to the Philippines, its historical adversary, suggesting a mutually beneficial course to address the potential economic consequences triggered by U.S. Leader Donald Trump's introduction of trade tariffs, according to local reports released Thursday.
In a statement highlighted by the media, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian recommended “deeper integration” as a viable countermeasure to U.S. "protectionism."
He described this as a “win-win path forward in an increasingly fragmented world,” suggesting that closer cooperation with China could serve as a buffer against global economic instability.
Huang expressed concern that the U.S.'s recent pivot toward economic isolationism might spark a "ripple crisis" in the Philippine economy, which is already strained due to ongoing disturbances in international supply networks.
“The trade war has no winners. And the US, once a champion of globalization, is now dismantling the very rules it helped establish,” Huang remarked during a press briefing in Makati City on Wednesday.
Reaffirming Beijing’s unwavering commitment to multilateral engagement and free commerce, Huang underscored the China-ASEAN relationship as an example of endurance, reinforced by common goals and interconnected economic systems.
“Protectionism doesn’t build sovereignty—it weakens it. Trade wars only lead to mutual harm," Huang was quoted as saying, underlining the detrimental effects of escalating economic conflict.
