Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holding(S) In Company


2025-04-17 05:45:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 5.420329 5.420329 4366588
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.452719 10.479037 10.931756

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Physical Swaps 14/05/2025 n/a 422990 0.525066
Physical Swaps 22/04/2025 n/a 297789 0.369651
Physical Swaps 19/02/2026 n/a 411571 0.510891
Sub Total 8.B1 1132350 1.405608%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 06/01/2026 n/a Cash 871363 1.081639
Swaps 23/02/2026 n/a Cash 1406915 1.746430
Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 611739 0.759364
Swaps 28/04/2026 n/a Cash 133464 0.165671
Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 210757 0.261617
Sub Total 8.B2 3234238 4.014721%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 5.420329 5.420329%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
16-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


MENAFN17042025004107003653ID1109441070

