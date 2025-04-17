Masterworks Partners With North Capital To Power Secondary Trading

North Capital Logo

Masterworks partners with North Capital's PPEX ATS to enable secondary trading of fractionalized art, expanding access and liquidity for investors.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Capital Private Securities Corporation (“North Capital”), a leading provider of transaction technology and private securities infrastructure, is proud to announce its partnership with Masterworks , a premier platform for investing in shares of iconic artworks. Through this collaboration, Masterworks has transferred the secondary trading of its assets from Templum Markets to PPEX, North Capital's Alternative Trading System (ATS), offering investors access to a centralized venue for trading shares in fractionalized art.

Masterworks has democratized the fine art market by allowing investors to buy shares in securitized blue-chip artwork. Through powering secondary trading on PPEX, Masterworks is improving the ability for international investors to trade and simplifying performance reporting to its investors.

“North Capital is delighted to welcome Masterworks to PPEX,” said James Dowd, Chief Executive Officer at North Capital.“Our ATS was designed to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the secondary market for alternative investments, and this partnership is an important step in supporting the growing demand for liquidity in fractionalized assets.”

The PPEX ATS is purpose-built for the compliant secondary trading of exempt securities, including Regulation D, Regulation A, and other private exemptions. Masterworks' listings on PPEX demonstrate the growing convergence of art and investing, capitalizing on advancements in financial technology, giving investors the tools to participate in markets that were once inaccessible to the general public.

By utilizing PPEX's secure trading environment, Masterworks reaffirms its commitment to improving investor access and trade execution in the alternative asset space.

For more information about PPEX and North Capital's technology infrastructure, visit .

About North Capital

North Capital Private Securities Corporation is a registered broker-dealer and the operator of PPEX ATS, offering transaction technology and infrastructure for private and exempt securities. The firm supports a wide range of issuers, intermediaries, and platforms with innovative solutions that streamline capital formation and enhance secondary market access.

About Masterworks

Masterworks is the leading platform for investing in blue-chip art. By securitizing multi-million dollar paintings, Masterworks allows everyday investors to buy and trade shares in iconic artworks. The platform democratizes access to the art market, traditionally reserved for the ultra-wealthy, and offers a unique asset class for portfolio diversification.

