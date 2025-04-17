Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Research By Offering, Device, Function, Application, End User, & Region - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|396
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$27.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$56.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Transformation of Patient Care Through Digital Innovation Expansion of Telehealth in Remote Patient Monitoring Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Uptake of RPM Services Growing Need for Cost-Containment Across Healthcare Facilities Technological Innovation in Wearables, mHealth Apps, and Connected Devices
Challenges
- High Investments and Lack of IT Expertise Behavioral Barriers and Healthcare Affordability Challenges in Remote Patient Monitoring Challenges Associated with 2024 CMS Regulations Concerns Associated with Data Security Data Accessibility Issues Incorporation of SDOH Factors into RPM Programs
Opportunities
- Emergence of AI & ML Gradual Shift Toward Outpatient Care Environments Increasing Utilization for Infectious Disease Diagnostics Rising Initiatives for Hospital-At-Home Programs
Industry Trends
- Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Remote Patient Monitoring Market Gradual Shift to Value-based & Patient-Centric Care
Case Studies
- Remote Patient Monitoring Portal Automation Patient Monitoring Portal Automation
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Subsidiary of Omron Corporation) Medtronic GE Healthcare Abbott Oracle Boston Scientific Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Siemens Healthineers AG Baxter Biobeat Biotronik Vitalconnect Vivalnk, Inc. Cleararch, Inc. Optum, Inc. (Vivify Health, Part of Optum) Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. Lightbeam Cloud Diagnostics Canada Ulc Teladoc Health, Inc. Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Other Players
- Caresimple Inc. Timedoc, Inc. Md Revolution Inc. Optimize Health, Inc. Health Recovery Solutions
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment