Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Research By Offering, Device, Function, Application, End User, & Region - Global Forecast To 2030

The global remote patient monitoring market is set to expand to USD 56.94 billion by 2030 from USD 27.72 billion in 2024, boasting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. This impressive growth can be attributed to rising hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) such as bloodstream infections and pneumonia, necessitating solutions that manage risks remotely. Furthermore, an increase in chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes highlights the demand for effective remote monitoring technologies.

In the U.S., healthcare costs push adults to struggle with affording prescription drugs and medical visits, underscoring the potential growth for remote patient monitoring as a cost-efficient alternative. Cloud-based deployment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the market due to advantages like seamless data integration, accessibility, low maintenance costs, and enhanced security.

North America led the remote patient monitoring market in 2023, driven by the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies and a strong infrastructure. The demand for home healthcare solutions continues to rise, alongside a reported more than tenfold increase in Medicare enrollees using remote patient monitoring from 55,000 in 2019 to 570,000 in 2022.

The research covers detailed analysis on these major players, examining market strategies, company profiles, and recent developments. Participants are classified by company type - Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, Tier 3: 25%; designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 40%, Others: 25%; and region - North America: 45%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 3%, Middle East & Africa: 2%.

This report categorizes the remote patient monitoring market by component, product type, software deployment, transmission type, and services, covering various indications including oncology, cardiology, diabetes, and respiratory diseases. It also evaluates diverse end users like healthcare providers, payers, medTech companies, and more across regions.

The analysis provides insight into market influencers such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, alongside a competitive overview of startups entering the market ecosystem. The report serves as a crucial tool for stakeholders to understand market dynamics, improve positioning strategies, and leverage growth opportunities.

