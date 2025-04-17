The World Market For Hair Wig And Extensions 2025-2034: Revenues Set To Grow By $5 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Hair wig and extension market 360 synopsis, 2018-2034
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product type trends
2.4 Hair Type trends
2.5 End use trends
2.6 Distribution channel trends
2.7 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Hair Wig and Extension Market Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 End use analysis
3.3 Key news and initiatives
3.3.1 Partnership/Collaboration
3.3.2 Merger/Acquisition
3.3.3 Investment
3.3.4 Product launch & innovation
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share, 2024
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2024
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2024
4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2024
Chapter 5 Hair Wig and Extension Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type 2018-2034, (USD Billion; Million Units)
5.1 Key trends, by Product Type
5.2 Wigs
5.2.1 Full wigs
5.2.2 Partial wigs
5.3 Extensions
5.3.1 Pre-bonded extensions
5.3.2 Weft extensions
Chapter 6 Hair Wig and Extension Market Estimates & Forecast, by Hair Type 2018-2034, (USD Billion; Million Units)
6.1 Key trends, by Hair Type
6.2 Human Hair
6.2.1 Remy hair
6.2.2 Non-Remy hair
6.2.3 Virgin hair
6.2.4 Processed hair
6.3 Synthetic Hair
6.3.1 High quality synthetic fiber
6.3.2 Low quality synthetic fiber
Chapter 7 Hair Wig and Extension Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use 2018-2034, (USD Billion; Million Units)
7.1 Key trends, by End Use
7.2 Individual consumers
7.2.1 Men
7.2.2 Women
7.2.3 Children
7.3 Entertainment and fashion industry
Chapter 8 Hair Wig and Extension Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel 2018-2034, (USD Billion; Million Units)
8.1 Key trends, by Distribution Channel
8.2 Online channels
8.2.1 E-commerce
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline channels
8.3.1 Specialty stores
8.3.2 Mega retail stores
8.3.3 Others
Chapter 9 Hair Wig and Extension Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region 2018-2034, (USD Billion; Million Units)
9.1 Key trends, by region
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Malaysia
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Aderans Co. Ltd.
10.2 Aleriana SRL
10.3 Anhui Jinruixang
10.4 Artnature Inc.
10.5 Balmain
10.6 Cinderella Hair
10.7 Donna Bella Hair
10.8 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.
10.9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
10.10 Klix Hair Extensions
