Skincare Products Market Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032: Growth Opportunities For Facial Care, Body Care, Lip Care, Hair Care, And Other Products
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$151.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$231.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing awareness about skincare and personal grooming
3.2.1.2 The rising disposable income
3.2.1.3 Innovation in product formulations
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Regulatory compliance and product safety concerns
3.2.2.2 Intense competition and market saturation
3.3 Technology & innovation landscape
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Consumer behavior analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Facial care
5.2.1 Cleansers and toners
5.2.2 Moisturizers and creams
5.2.3 Face masks and serums
5.2.4 Sunscreen and suncare products
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Lip care
5.3.1 Lip balms
5.3.2 Lip scrubs
5.3.3 Lip masks
5.3.4 Others
5.4 Body care
5.4.1 Body lotions & moisturizer
5.4.2 Body washes and shower gels
5.4.3 Body scrubs and exfoliants
5.4.4 Body oils and serums
5.4.5 Body butters and creams
5.4.6 Others
5.5 Haircare
5.5.1 Shampoo
5.5.2 Conditioner
5.5.3 Hair masks
5.5.4 Serum
5.5.5 Others (Perfume, colors, etc.)
5.6 Others (Nailcare, Fragrances, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Category, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Luxury
6.3 Non-Luxury
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Ingredients, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Chemical
7.3 Natural
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce website
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Retail stores
8.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.3.3 Others (specialty stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 The U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Amorepacific
10.2 Avon
10.3 Beiersdorf
10.4 Chanel
10.5 Clarins
10.6 Coty
10.7 Estee Lauder
10.8 Johnson & Johnson
10.9 Kao
10.10 L'Oreal
10.11 LVMH
10.12 Mary Kay
10.13 P&G
10.14 Shiseido
10.15 Unilever
