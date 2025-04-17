Simon Bartmann To Leave Bullfinch Asset AG On May 31 Will Remain Shareholder

Simon Bartmann, Founder & Co-CEO Bullfinch Asset Aktiengesellschaft (AG)

Simon Bartmann, Co-Founder & Co-CEO plans to pursue new entrepreneurial ventures outside the company

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bullfinch Asset AG announces that Simon Bartmann, Co-Founder, long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and most recently a member of the

Executive Board, will leave the company at his own request as of May 31, 2025. He plans to pursue new entrepreneurial ventures outside the company.

Simon Bartmann played an important role in shaping Bullfinch Asset AG's strategic direction and growth. Bullfinch has established itself as one of Germany's leading providers of solar financing, with several thousand customers and a contract volume exceeding 200 million euros.

Christoph Wetzel, the newly appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented:“We thank Simon Bartmann for his dedication and lasting impact on the development of Bullfinch Asset AG. While we regret his decision to leave the Executive Board, we are pleased that he will continue to support the company as a shareholder. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the team, we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”



About Bullfinch Asset AG

Bullfinch Asset AG is one of Germany's leading providers of solar financing, serving several

thousand customers. With a contract volume exceeding 200 million euros and a nine-figure

investment volume raised from institutional investors, banks and companies of the renewable

energy market, Bullfinch focuses on delivering innovative financing solutions for sustainable

energy projects.

