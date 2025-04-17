Space Propulsion Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030 With Northrop Grumman (US), Safran SA (France), Spacex (US), L3harris Technologies, Inc. (US), And IHI Corporation (Japan) Leading

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Propulsion Market by Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Electric, Solar, Hybrid), Component (Bipropellant Thruster, Hall-Effect Thruster, Rocket Motor), Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicle), End User, Services and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Space Propulsion market is projected to grow from USD 10.21 billion in 2024 to USD 20.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%

Key drivers include technological advancements in propulsion, increasing deployment of launch vehicles, and expanding government and defense initiatives. The demand for Space Propulsion is further fueled by the commercial space sector's growth, driven by the need for high-speed internet services, broadcasting, and lunar exploration. Additionally, environmental regulations are shaping demand for sustainable propulsion systems.

Leading players include Northrop Grumman (US), Safran SA (France), SpaceX (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and IHI Corporation (Japan).

The Satellite platform will account for the 2nd largest market share in the Space Propulsion market during the forecast period

This segment is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for satellite services, satellite mega-constellations, and improved propulsion technology enhancing satellite performance and longevity. Companies such as SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon's Project Kuiper are pivotal market players deploying thousands of satellites for communications, Earth observation, navigation, and defense. The growing demand for small satellite and CubeSat launch missions promotes the development of miniaturized propulsion systems for precision maneuvering.

The Commercial segment will account for the largest market share in the Space Propulsion market during the forecast period

This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by the burgeoning need for satellite-client applications and private-sector investment. As companies like SpaceX, Amazon, and OneWeb plan to deploy thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit for broadband coverage and other applications, efficient propulsion systems for station-keeping and orbital maneuvering are essential.

The decrease in the cost of accessing outer space, thanks to reusable launch vehicles like SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Rocket Lab's Electron, is making space more accessible to commercial users. Private companies are also investing heavily in next-generation propulsion solutions such as Hall-effect thrusters and ion propulsion. The demand for propulsion systems is further accelerated by commercial space tourism, lunar exploration, and deep-space mining, with support from NASA and regulatory initiatives. These factors make space increasingly attractive and accessible for commercial players.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to lead the market

This region is thriving due to government investments, commercial space ventures, and evolving propulsion technologies. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in their space programs, focusing on satellite deployment and deep-space exploration. CNSA in China is developing advanced propulsion for lunar and Mars missions, while India's ISRO is enhancing its propulsion capabilities with technologies like cryogenic and electric propulsion.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers and factors, such as satellite launches for communication and Earth observation, and the rise in public-private partnerships fueling Space Propulsion market growth.

Product Development: In-depth analysis of product innovation across regions.

Market Development: Information about lucrative regional markets.

Market Diversification: Details on new solutions, untapped geographies, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, strategies, and product offerings of top players like Northrop Grumman, Safran SA, SpaceX, L3Harris Technologies, and IHI Corporation.

Key Attributes:

