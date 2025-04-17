Beauty Supplements Market Research 2025-2030: Antioxidants, Vitamins & Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Other Ingredients Type Analysis

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Supplements Market by Ingredients Type (Antioxidants, Vitamins & Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Other Ingredients Type), Target Consumer, Form, Distribution Channel, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beauty supplements market is projected to grow from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 to USD 5.76 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%

This comprehensive report will assist market leaders and new entrants in understanding the competitive landscape and identifying strategic opportunities. It offers crucial insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and emerging opportunities, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders looking to enhance their market strategies.

This remarkable growth is driven by an increased emphasis on skincare, hair health, and anti-aging solutions, along with a rising demand for personalized nutrition, spurring interest in supplements like collagen, biotin, and antioxidants.

Regulatory frameworks, including the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), mandate strict adherence to safety and labeling standards. The FDA actively ensures compliance, bolstering consumer trust and maintaining product integrity. Innovations in delivery formats, such as liquid, chewable, and powder-based supplements, are responding to consumer demand for easy-to-use products. The market is also experiencing a notable shift towards clean-label and plant-based products, pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable, science-backed ingredients.

Technological advancements, including AI-driven personalization and DNA-based supplements, are transforming traditional sales models. Personalized solutions that cater to individual needs are increasingly preferred, and companies leveraging consumer data and subscription models are gaining market momentum.

The capsules, tablets, and softgels segment dominates the market by form.

These forms are favored for their ease of use, accurate dosing, and wide availability. Ingredients like collagen and biotin are commonly delivered in these formats, offering uniform intake and convenience, enhancing their popularity among consumers seeking effective beauty treatments.

The vitamins segment is projected to grow significantly.

The surge in vitamin use, especially post-pandemic, has increased focus on health and wellness, with 91% of Americans enhancing their consumption of VMS products. This trend opens opportunities for beauty companies to penetrate the supplement sector. Unilever, with brands like Olly and Nutrafol, exemplifies capitalizing on this trend.

Asia Pacific leads in beauty supplements market share.

The region sees robust growth due to heightened awareness of holistic wellness across China, Japan, and South Korea. Innovations like Shiseido's probiotic powder Ultimune and LG Household & Health Care's Vital Garden products underscore regional dominance. The demand for omega-3-based supplements is soaring, particularly in South Korea, India, and Japan, reflecting the region's pioneering role in global beauty solutions.

Apart from major players like Amway Corp, Nestlé, and Nu Skin, other industry leaders include Meiji Holdings, Herbalife, and Unilever. Rising players such as Wild Nutrition and Codeage LLC are also gaining traction, contributing to a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

