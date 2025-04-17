Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Herbicide Tolerance Dominates Plant Breeding Market Amid Rising Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|427
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Genetically Engineered/Edited Seeds Technological Advancements in Plant Breeding & CRISPR
Challenges
- High Costs Associated with CRISPR and Modern Breeding Techniques Stringent and Lack of Harmonized Global Regulatory Frameworks for Gene-Edited Crops Limited Public Awareness and Consumer Skepticism About Gene-Edited Foods
Opportunities
- Development of Crops with Enhanced Nutritional Profiles Rising Demand for Non-GMO Yet Genetically Enhanced Crops
Case studies
- Limagrain Partnered with Alteia to Accelerate Digital Phenotyping in Plant Breeding and Field Seeds & Partnership Syngenta Group & Instadeep Collaborated to Implement AI-Powered Trait Discovery in Plant Breeding Bayer AG's CRISPR Revolutionized Plant Breeding with AI and Precision Breeding Innovations
Company Profiles
- Bayer AG Syngenta Group Kws Saat SE & Co. KGaA Corteva BASF Limagrain Upl (Advanta Seeds) Beijing Dabeinong Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Sakata Seed Corporation Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel B.V. Eurofins Scientific Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance SA. Pacbio Evogene Ltd. Bgi Group Sanatech Seed Co.,Ltd. Pairwise Cibus Inc. Benson Hill Inc. Phytoform Hudson River Biotechnology Inari Agriculture, Inc. Tropic Plantae by Huminn Keygene
Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market
