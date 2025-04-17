Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Herbicide Tolerance Dominates Plant Breeding Market Amid Rising Demand

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market by Type (Conventional Breeding and Biotechnological Method), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Disease Resistance, Yield & Grain Size Improvement, Temperature Tolerance), Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030

Key insights from the research include analysis of drivers like government support, restraints due to regulatory frameworks, and opportunities in crop development. The report covers new product launches and innovations, market development strategies, and competitive assessments of market leaders, aiding stakeholders in strategic planning. The study delves into technology analysis, competitive landscapes, and industry trends.

This market is influenced by governmental regulations aimed at fostering genome editing innovations, as exemplified by Japan's commercial sale of genome-edited tomatoes. Streamlined approvals are advancing the industry, although stringent EU regulations and public concerns slow CRISPR adoption.

Key market disruptions include regulatory changes, international trade issues, and technological innovations. Regulatory uncertainties, particularly in the EU, are impacting market growth despite breakthroughs like CRISPR-Cas9, which accelerates trait development. Intellectual property disputes and geopolitical tensions further challenge smaller companies and research institutions. Nonetheless, ongoing investments and government support continue to drive advanced breeding techniques forward.

The Herbicide Tolerance Market Segment

The herbicide tolerance segment dominates due to high demand for efficient weed control methods, driven by labor cost reductions and yield improvements. Genome editing has enhanced the creation of herbicide-resistant traits in crops such as canola, corn, and soybeans, supporting sustainable practices through reduced tillage. Regulatory approvals, notably from the US, reinforce this segment's market strength.

Molecular Breeding's Market Stature

Molecular breeding leads the biotechnological method segment with precision in genetic improvements. Techniques like marker-assisted selection facilitate rapid development of high-yield, disease-resistant varieties, while affordable sequencing technologies widen its adoption. This approach is critical for staple crops including wheat, maize, and rice, which are pivotal for food security. The segment is projected to maintain its lead due to persistent genomics research investments.

India's Market Growth

India is poised for rapid growth in the Asia Pacific market, spurred by governmental initiatives and research funding. The Department of Biotechnology's focus on genome editing aligns with national agricultural objectives. Rising population demands and the push for seed production self-reliance, alongside biotechnology advancements, bolster market expansion. Collaborations between academia and industry further enhance India's market prospects.

Industry Stakeholders

Interviews with CEOs, Directors, and executives from major organizations contribute to a comprehensive market overview. Key companies include Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, KWS SAAT SE & Co., Corteva, BASF, Limagrain, and emerging players like Phytoform and Inari Agriculture. The report categorizes the market by type, trait, application, technology, and region, offering in-depth insights into market dynamics.

