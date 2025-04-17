ROOTED IN TUCSON: COMMS/NATION Launches Local Marketing Program To Help Small Businesses Shape Up And Stand Out

MAY DAY, MAY DAY! Tucson businesses-your brand needs backup. COMMS/NATION's local marketing promo is here to help you shape up, show up, and stand out. Limited spots. Apply by May 1.

- Andrea M. GarciaTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New to the Southwest but no stranger to the nationwide hustle, creative marketing agency COMMS/NATION LLC [ ] launches 'Rooted in Tucson ' a limited-time marketing and branding promotion designed to help local small businesses sharpen their message, refresh their visuals, and get seen.The Rooted In Tucson campaign kicks off today, Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Thursday, May 1, 2025, and offers 3 exclusive packages competitively priced for the area – starting at just $595 – to help local entrepreneurs sharpen their message, refresh their visuals, and get seen by the right customers-right here, in Southern Arizona.With National Small Business Week and Month a few weeks away, this promo arrives ahead of a jam-packed season of local, regional and nationwide networking breakfasts, pitch events, VC roundtables, bank loan meetings, and partner opportunities across Arizona and the country. If you're a founder, service provider, or shop owner looking to beef up your presence, now's the time."Rooted in Tucson is about showing up and rooting for Tucson's small businesses," said Andréa M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION Co-Founder and CEO. "We officially opened our AZ doors a couple of weeks ago, after moving from NYC. For the last six months, we've explored Tucson's community, opportunities, and edge. This city is bold, beautiful, and full of potential-and so are its people. This campaign is for anyone ready to grow with clarity and confidence.""Tucson is home to over a million potential customers, not even counting online reach. With the right branding and strategy, local businesses can claim a much bigger share of the market-and show up like the major players they already are."This promotion is open to a limited number of businesses selected from across 10 key local sectors: Health, Wellness, Tourism, Adventure, Sports, Live Entertainment, Finance, Banking, Automotive, and the booming Antiques & Second-Hand market. Tucson's business challenges are unique and require creative solutions. At this affordable rate, there's no excuses now.Tucson doesn't do subtle and neither should your brand. Ready to be the bold monsoon you are, baby? Then we've got a package for you.Every package blends strategic guidance with affordable agency level support whether it's refining your message, elevating your design, sharpening your brand identity, equipping you with PR tools, or making sure the right people actually see you. In-person sessions available in Tucson, virtual by request. Work with the agency trusted by startups, legacy brands-and yes, even billionaires.Learn more + apply now:We're taking on just 10 local businesses-apply before the deadline Thursday, May 1, 2025.About COMMS/NATION LLCFounded in 2018, COMMS/NATION LLC is a full-service agency based in Tucson, Arizona, delivering strategic business solutions across public relations, design, and marketing. Serving clients nationwide, we help companies communicate clearly and creatively through media strategy, visual design, and digital marketing-empowering them to grow, lead, and stand out in competitive markets.Visit us online at:Read our blog FUTURE/COMMS for cool business communications insights: /futurecomms

