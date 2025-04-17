403
Aditya Birla Group's Essel Mining & Industries Limited Recorded An Annual Turnover Of ₹2343 Crore In FY24
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 16 April 2025: Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), the procurement and retail technology business unit of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, announces a strategic partnership with Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL), a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, to revolutionise procurement with eMACH CPX, the world's most advanced open API-based Source-to-Pay platform.
Part of the Aditya Birla Group, EMIL recorded an annual turnover of ₹2343 crore in FY24 and is now undergoing a significant digital transformation. With an expected annual procurement value of ₹1200 crore to be managed through eMACH CPX, this initiative will connect EMIL with 800+ vendors across categories including raw materials, equipment, services, consumables, and general supplies.
eMACH CPX will enable EMIL to:
- Reinvent procurement workflows through automation across the procure-to-pay lifecycle.
- Achieve data-driven transformation with AI-powered dashboards and reporting tools.
- Empower collaboration with real-time visibility and intuitive experiences.
- Set a new industry benchmark in procurement and financial management.
Since 1950, EMIL has led the way in mining and resource management. With this partnership, the Aditya Birla Group company sets a new benchmark in enterprise procurement transformation, leveraging the EPIC Model (Efficiency, Purposeful, Intelligent, Compliant) that defines eMACH CPX's future-ready architecture.
The platform's flexibility - supporting reverse auctions, direct purchases, and strategic sourcing-offers unmatched control and scalability. Its seamless integration capabilities allow EMIL to tailor the platform to specific operational needs and long-term goals.
Ajay Kumar, Chief Procurement Officer of EMIL said, "Empowering the future together with Integrity, Commitment, Passion, Seamlessness, and Speed – these guiding principles define our approach to excellence. With innovation at our core, we are committed to embracing advanced solutions that propel us into the future. eMACH CPX will enable us to reimagine our procurement strategies, ensuring seamless integration, heightened accuracy, and transformative efficiency. This partnership represents a pivotal milestone, aligning our operations with cutting-edge technology to unlock new opportunities and enhance overall business impact."
Debanjan Kumar, CEO of iDTC, said, "This partnership with Essel Mining signifies a defining moment in reimagining the procurement landscape through the power of technology. eMACH CPX is designed to deliver unmatched efficiency, compliance, and collaboration, enabling businesses like EMIL to achieve their strategic vision with precision and agility. Together, we are shaping a future where procurement is not just a function but a driver of growth, resilience, and competitive advantage."
Ajay Kumar, Chief Procurement Officer of EMIL said, "Empowering the future together with Integrity, Commitment, Passion, Seamlessness, and Speed – these guiding principles define our approach to excellence. With innovation at our core, we are committed to embracing advanced solutions that propel us into the future. eMACH CPX will enable us to reimagine our procurement strategies, ensuring seamless integration, heightened accuracy, and transformative efficiency. This partnership represents a pivotal milestone, aligning our operations with cutting-edge technology to unlock new opportunities and enhance overall business impact."
Debanjan Kumar, CEO of iDTC, said, "This partnership with Essel Mining signifies a defining moment in reimagining the procurement landscape through the power of technology. eMACH CPX is designed to deliver unmatched efficiency, compliance, and collaboration, enabling businesses like EMIL to achieve their strategic vision with precision and agility. Together, we are shaping a future where procurement is not just a function but a driver of growth, resilience, and competitive advantage."
