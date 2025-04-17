Tiktok Fame Turns Sour: Young Users In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Share Dark Side Of Online Popularity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Mahnoor, once an avid TikTok user, left the platform two years ago after becoming fed up with inappropriate comments and unsolicited messages. She says people often assume that any woman on TikTok must have questionable morals or be open to casual relationships with men.

But Mahnoor insists the reality is quite the opposite.“Women are either harassed with vulgar comments or receive messages asking for their phone numbers or chat IDs,” she explains. Despite gaining followers by sharing her videos and photos, she ultimately quit the app due to this harassment.

According to her, TikTok Live sessions-where both men and women appear together-often devolve into verbal abuse. Yet it's women who bear the brunt of the damage.“When things go wrong-leaked videos, revenge, or harsh criticism-it's always the women who suffer,” she adds. This is especially true for those who rise to fame quickly but don't know how to handle it, particularly women with limited education.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reports that 20 million people use TikTok monthly nationwide. While some gained wealth and recognition, others faced significant emotional and reputational harm. Women are frequently targeted, especially when their content is leaked.

Mahnoor points out that not everyone knows how to handle fame properly. She says many gift-senders have hidden motives.“When someone sends gifts during live sessions, they often expect phone numbers, photos, or even in-person meetings in return,” she reveals. If the woman refuses or ends the connection, her pictures and videos may be leaked as revenge.

She adds,“Girls earn thousands with the hope that the sender won't demand anything in return-but that rarely happens.” Some women even agree to meet these senders, only to face blackmail or threats later.

Mahnoor believes TikTok could be a positive platform if used properly.“But the presence of malicious individuals makes it dangerous, especially for women with limited literacy,” she warns.

She knows of many women who've met with senders, gone out for lunch or dinner, and then faced demands for more.“If a woman refuses, she's threatened or publicly shamed. Sometimes, even a private photo or video shared in confidence becomes a tool for blackmail if the relationship sours.”

On the other hand, Muhammad Aizaz-popularly known as Dimple Khani from Mardan-says TikTok ruined his career. He began creating videos in the 9th grade using his cousin's phone. Later, he bought himself a phone and regularly posted content.

After completing FSC, he enrolled in a BS Nursing program but failed in his fourth semester and dropped out.“I couldn't become a successful TikTok or fulfill my parents' expectations,” he regretfully says.

Dimple Khani notes that while some people use TikTok for fun or fame, others do it to earn money.“Some TikTokers have become as famous as film stars and even landed acting roles because of their popularity,” he adds.

However, only a few manage to earn money through features like gaming and gifting on TikTok Live.“Income from TikTok often requires foreign SIM cards and a good understanding of its policies-something many in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lack,” he explains. As a result, for most TikTokers in the region, the risks outweigh the rewards.