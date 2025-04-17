Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Repel Two Russian Attacks Near Vovchansk, Zapadne

2025-04-17 05:08:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled two Russian assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zapadne.

The group's press service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The operational situation has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers deployed 118 kamikaze drones and conducted 811 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Two enemy attempts to breach defensive lines near Vovchansk and Zapadne were successfully repelled," the statement reads.

It also notes that over the past day, Ukrainian forces eliminated 76 Russian troops, destroyed 87 units of weaponry and military equipment, and took out 98 personnel shelters.

