Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha Arrive In Paris For Talks On Ukraine
Yermak announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Just landed in Paris together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security --including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom," Yermak wrote.
He added that meetings are also scheduled with representatives of the United States currently present in France.Read also: Ukraine, EU partners preparing new security architecture – Zelensky
Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said earlier that 10-12 countries had expressed their readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" in one format or another.
On March 27, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris, focusing on continued assistance to Ukraine and the framework for future security guarantees for the country after the war ends.
