Miragha Aghayev Leads Lazio Scacchi To National Chess Title In Italy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The team "Lazio Scacchi" , which includes Azerbaijani chess player Miragha Aghayev, who lives in Italy, has achieved a historic success in the Master Series of the National Championship, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The team took first place with 16 points in the tournament held in the Italian municipality of Darfo Boario Terme and was awarded the title of national champion for the first time.

The Azerbaijani chess player Miragha Aghayev, who is part of the team and is known as the "chess genius" in the Italian media, also played an important role in this victory. His stable and confident play has made a significant contribution to the overall success of the team.

Lazio Scacchi achieved high results not only in the team score, but also in terms of individual indicators. The team, which won four out of five boards, also took first place in the overall results. Alexey Sarana on the 1st board, Sebastian Lermito on the 3rd board, Michele Godena on the 4th board, and Miragha Aghayev on the reserve board distinguished themselves with brilliant victories.

It should be noted that the clubs "Grifone", "Mimosa", "Scacchistica Trentina " and "Cerianese" will compete in the "A1 " series next season.

At the same time, the teams "Kodokan Messina", "Scacchistica Novarese", "Firenze Scacchi", "Prato", "Ostia Scacchi", as well as "La Spezia", "Varese" and "Chessmate di Bagheria" from the lower leagues will also take part in the higher league.