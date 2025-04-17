Azerbaijani, Slovenian Foreign Ministers Meet In Baku To Boost Political Dialogue
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting in Baku with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanya Fajon, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The visit underscores the strengthening partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovenia and demonstrates a shared interest in enhancing high-level political dialogue.
