Second Round Of Indirect Talks Between Iran, U.S. To Be Held In Rome: Iranian Official

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 17 (NNN-IRNA) – Italy's capital, Rome, will be the venue for the second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said.

“Up to this point that we are speaking, we have received no new request from the other side for changing the location of the negotiations, and Rome will be the venue for the second round,” Gharibabadi said, in a live televised interview yesterday.

The location of the talks was not a sensitive issue for the Iranian side.“We should concentrate on the main content and job,” he said.

Regardless of the negotiations' venue, Oman will continue to facilitate and mediate them, the official added.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, met with U.S. special presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff in Oman's capital Muscat on Saturday, over Tehran's nuclear programme, with both sides describing the meeting as“constructive.”– NNN-IRNA

The talks in Muscat followed U.S. President Donald Trump's statement in early March that he had sent a letter to Iranian leaders, delivered through the United Arab Emirates, proposing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Iran later agreed on indirect talks.

Iran signed a nuclear deal in July 2015 with six major countries - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. Under the deal, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the deal in May 2018 during his first term and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to scale back its commitments under the deal. Since then, efforts to revive the nuclear agreement have made little progress.