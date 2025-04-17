Hala Badri Visits Shifting Gazes Exhibition

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has visited 'Shifting Gazes: Women Through Middle Eastern Eyes' at The Farjam Foundation in DIFC Gate Avenue. The exhibition, running until 15 October, showcases a curated selection of contemporary artworks.

Badri's attendance reflects Dubai Culture's ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with entities supporting Dubai's cultural and creative industries. It also underscores the Authority's commitment to empowering creative talent and encouraging their contribution to the sector, further solidifying Dubai's position as a hub for the creative economy.

During the visit, Hala Badri toured the exhibition, which features 27 carefully selected contemporary artworks from The Farjam Foundation's collection by regional artists. The works, curated by Amir Arvand, explore how Middle Eastern artists have depicted women over the past eight decades, presented across four thematic sections: Identity and Visibility; Personal and Emotional Landscapes; Tradition, Modernity, and Cultural Memory; and Social Commentary and Critique. The exhibition invites audiences to engage in a critical dialogue through art, celebrating the diversity of voices that shape the cultural fabric of the Middle East.

Badri praised the quality of the featured artworks and their ability to portray women within the ever-evolving visual landscape of the region, as well as their role in driving social and cultural transformation. She stressed that each piece represents an exceptional and inspiring artistic journey, highlighting the creative energy of regional talent and their unique perspectives, ultimately reflecting the richness and originality of Dubai's and the surrounding area's vibrant art scene.