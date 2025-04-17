Bradley Vercosa Featured In Exclusive Interview On Resilience And Real-Life Restoration Work

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bradley Vercosa, a well-respected disaster recovery professional with more than 30 years in the field, has been featured in a powerful and personal new interview titled Rising from the Flood: A Conversation with Bradley Vercosa on Resilience, Restoration, and Real Life. In this exclusive piece, Vercosa opens up about the depth of his experience, his values, and what it means to do work that truly matters-even when it's messy.







From his early start at age 21 to owning his own company, SuperClean Restoration of The Palm Beaches LLC, Bradley has led recovery efforts across Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. He has also played a role in national emergency response, assisting in cleanup efforts at both the Pentagon and the World Trade Center site after 9/11.

In the interview, Bradley shares the reality of a profession most people don't think about until they're in crisis. He talks openly about the risks of waiting too long after water damage occurs and how quickly unseen moisture can lead to health issues and major structural problems.

“Restoration isn't about making something look okay-it's about making it safe, livable, and sustainable again,” he says.

The conversation goes far beyond technical talk. Bradley reflects on how his upbringing in New York and Brazil shaped his mindset and work ethic. He explains why he still takes emergency calls at 2 a.m., and how coaching youth soccer in Wellington helps him stay grounded when the job gets heavy.

“Restoration is chaotic. People are stressed, scared, and sometimes angry. You need to be the steady hand that brings order to the situation,” Vercosa explains.

The interview also touches on emerging technologies, industry misconceptions, and his hopes for more homeowner education. Throughout it all, Bradley stays humble but clear-eyed about the impact of his work.

“There's no ribbon-cutting ceremony for a dry wall,” he says.“But when I do my job, families sleep better. Businesses reopen. That's all the validation I need.”

About Bradley Vercosa

Bradley Vercosa is a seasoned disaster recovery specialist based in Wellington, Florida, with over 30 years of experience in water damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. His career includes major projects across multiple states and historic cleanup operations following 9/11. A former youth soccer coach and lifelong learner, Bradley brings a mix of discipline, empathy, and hands-on skill to everything he does.

To read the full interview, click here .