Urban Air Mobility Research Report 2025: Long-Term Forecasts To 2030 And 2045 - Ride-Sharing Companies To Achieve Highest CAGR With Lilium, Archer, Eve, Airbus, Ehang Dominating

The urban air mobility (UAM) market is on an impressive growth trajectory, estimated at USD 4.6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.2%. By 2035, the market is expected to further expand to USD 41.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2030 to 2035. Platform volumes are anticipated to rise from 61,479 units in 2024 to 519,370 in 2030, reaching 875,438 units by 2035.

Key drivers include the increasing demand for efficient urban mobility solutions to alleviate congestion, advances in propulsion technology via electric engines, autonomous systems, improved batteries, and significant venture capital and private investment. Regulatory frameworks and infrastructure developments, such as vertiports and charging stations, are crucial to this market's propulsion. Additionally, environmental concerns and consumer interest in novel, on-demand mobility options are contributing to growth.

Platform Segment to Lead Market Share

The platform segment is set to dominate the UAM market, attributed to the vital role of eVTOL aircraft and their accompanying software in deploying and operating air mobility solutions. This segment's capacity to integrate with existing transport infrastructures, coupled with rapid technological advancements and competitive innovation, ensures its leading market position.

Ride-Sharing Segment Exhibits Highest Growth Potential

Ride-sharing companies are predicted to experience the highest CAGR among end users during the forecast period. Leveraging their ability to scale rapidly, established brand names, and existing customer loyalty, these companies offer seamless and innovative transportation solutions. Their operational experience and robust infrastructure further fuel the expansion of UAM services.

North America to Command Market Share

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024, driven by its innovative edge in urban transport concepts and necessary infrastructure development. The region's well-established technology ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit accelerate the UAM market's rapid development. North America's diverse geography serves as an ideal testing ground for UAM solutions, supported further by the presence of major aerospace and automotive companies.

Research Coverage:

The UAM market is segmented by solutions, platform, and infrastructure, addressing aerostructure, avionics, propulsion systems, electrical systems, and software. Infrastructure focuses on vertiports, charging stations, traffic management, and maintenance facilities. The market covers air taxis, shuttles, personal aerial vehicles, air ambulances, medical emergency vehicles, and cargo air vehicles, differentiated by piloted and autonomous modes of operation.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the UAM market's dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world, focusing on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Reasons to Purchase:

Additional Insights:



Analysis of key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, detailing factors influencing market growth.

Market penetration and product innovation insights, covering emerging technologies and newly launched products and services.

Geographical market analysis provides information on lucrative markets and untapped opportunities. Competitive assessments, including market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings.

Key Attributes:

