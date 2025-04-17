Industrial Pump Rentals Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies For Atlas Copco, Rand Air, Workdry, Holland Pump, Mangrove Equity Partners, Normco Pump & Power And Cooper Equipment Rentals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Pump Rentals Market by Pump Type, Service Type, Pump Capacity, Technology, Customer Type, Delivery Model, End User Industry - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Pump Rentals Market grew from USD 42.72 billion in 2024 to USD 44.56 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.38%, reaching USD 55.27 billion by 2030.



The industrial pump rentals market is undergoing significant transformations that are redefining how equipment is deployed, managed, and maintained. Traditional rental methods are being challenged by technological innovations, evolving customer expectations, and increasing competitive pressures. One major shift has been the integration of advanced digital systems into rental operations which has streamlined equipment monitoring, optimized performance, and reduced downtime. Additionally, the evolution of rental models has allowed providers to offer a more tailored and flexible approach, catering to both short-term exigencies and long-term strategic planning for diverse industries.

Market dynamics are now heavily influenced by the heightened emphasis on operational efficiency and real-time data analysis, which has opened the door for technologies such as remote operation and condition monitoring. This digital revolution has not only improved the reliability of service delivery but has also catalyzed a more sustainable approach to equipment usage. Service providers are now better positioned to predict maintenance needs, minimize disruptions, and enhance overall customer satisfaction through predictive analytics.

Furthermore, global supply chain modifications and fluctuating economic conditions are playing a critical role in shaping market responses. As businesses strive to optimize capital expenditure, the shift from large-scale ownership to flexible rental agreements has become increasingly appealing. This dynamic shift is not only fostering resilience in volatile economic climates but also paving the way for innovative partnerships between manufacturers, rental firms, and end-users. The convergence of these transformative trends underscores the evolving landscape, wherein agility and technological adoption are key to long-term success.

Key Regional Insights Shaping the Industrial Pump Rentals Sector

In the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, the market reflects a blend of mature industrial practices and emerging technological enhancements. This region is marked by a keen focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, prompting providers to adopt rental models that reinvigorate traditional operations with modern innovations. Additionally, regulatory frameworks in many countries within this cluster have recently been updated to promote energy conservation and environmental stewardship, factors that further stimulate market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region represents a complex yet dynamically expanding landscape for industrial pump rentals. Rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and substantial investments in infrastructure characterize the region's growth narrative. As emerging markets in Asia-Pacific continue to embrace modern industrial techniques, there is a discernible trend towards adopting flexible rental agreements, supported by a robust shift towards automation and digitalization. Emphasis on technological upgrades and value-added services in this region is driving a wave of innovation, positioning the area as a hub for next-generation industrial practices. The intersection of diverse regulatory environments and a robust manufacturing base provides a fertile ground for market expansion and strategic collaborations.

Leading Companies Making an Impact in the Market

Forefront players in the industrial pump rentals market have established a strong presence through decades of industry experience and innovative service offerings. Market participants such as Action International Services, APO Pumps & Compressors, Ashtead Group, Barco Pump, Cogent, Inc., and CORNELL PUMP COMPANY have garnered attention for their commitment to excellence and technological advancement. These organizations, along with GPM Rentals, Grundfos Holding A/S, Herc Rentals Inc., Holland Pump Co., and Jon's Rental, continue to shape the industry through a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Other notable contributors include Kennedy Industries, Kerr Pump & Supply, KSB S.A.S., and Modern Energy Rental Pvt. Ltd., whose strategic initiatives underscore the evolving trends in equipment technology and service innovation. In addition, companies like MWI Corp., NMC CAT, RAIN FOR RENT, and Roper Inc. leverage comprehensive market knowledge to customize their rental offerings. Further adding to this landscape are Sage Rental Services, Selwood Limited by Workdry International Ltd., SPX FLOW, Inc., and Sulzer Management Ltd., which have all earned recognition for their dynamic approach to operational adaptability and service excellence. Furthermore, Tiger Industrial Rentals, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem, Inc. round out the competitive spectrum, demonstrating a wide array of expertise that spans product innovation, logistical excellence, and steadfast customer relationships. Together, these companies form a robust ecosystem where collaboration and competition drive continual growth and improvements in service delivery.

Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leaders

Industry leaders need to stay ahead of rapid technological advancements and evolving customer preferences by adopting strategies that emphasize agility, innovation, and customer-centricity. For organizations seeking a competitive edge, it is essential to invest in digital solutions that facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration with broader operational systems. Embracing the technologies that enable condition monitoring and remote operations is not just a technological upgrade; it is a strategic move that enhances reliability, minimizes downtime, and increases overall operational efficiency.

Furthermore, companies should adopt flexible business models that can be fine-tuned according to market demands. As customers increasingly favor versatile rental agreements, developing tailored solutions, whether it be lease-based, long-term, or short-term rentals, will help capture diverse segments of the market. Leaders are also encouraged to focus on building strategic partnerships with technology innovators and logistics providers to enhance service delivery. By integrating cutting-edge automation and data analytics, companies can foresee market changes and adapt their operations promptly.

Investing in employee training and development is another critical area. Ensuring that your workforce is proficient in the latest technologies and industry best practices will not only improve service quality but also foster a culture of continuous improvement. Leaders would do well to consider regional differences and customer-specific needs when developing strategic plans. By leveraging geographic insights and tailoring operations to local market conditions, companies can achieve significant cost efficiencies and operational gains. The synthesis of technological innovation, flexible service models, and strategic partnerships will empower industry leaders to drive sustainable growth and secure a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

In conclusion, the industrial pump rentals market is characterized by rapid innovation, diverse customer needs, and evolving service models. The convergence of technological advancements with flexible rental agreements has created a dynamic environment where efficiency and adaptability are paramount. A nuanced understanding of market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape offers valuable insights into how businesses can navigate uncertainties while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

The strategic outlook for the market remains positive, driven by continuous technological evolution and responsive service models. As the industry continues to mature, companies will increasingly rely on digital integrations, tailored rental solutions, and robust logistical frameworks to meet the demands of a diverse client base. Ultimately, the ability to adapt to transformative shifts and implement actionable recommendations will define success for industry leaders going forward.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapid urbanization and the resulting need for efficient water and wastewater management solutions

5.1.1.2. Rising need for cost-effective solutions in industrial operations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Complex maintenance and logistics of industrial pumps

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Developing flexible rental packages targeting small-to-medium enterprises seeking short-term solutions

5.1.3.2. Increasing emphasis on energy-efficient and eco-friendly industrial pumps

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Competing against low-cost providers without sacrificing quality

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Pump Type : Emerging preference for multistage centrifugal pumps in various industries due to their heightened ability to handle increased pressure

5.2.2. End User Industry : Significant demand for rental industrial pumps in energy & utilities sector owing to their reliability and resilience

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

6. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Pump Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Centrifugal Pumps

6.2.1. Multistage

6.2.2. Single Stage

6.3. Diaphragm Pumps

6.4. Positive Displacement Pumps

6.4.1. Gear Pumps

6.4.2. Screw Pumps

6.5. Submersible Pumps

6.6. Vacuum Pumps

7. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Lease-Based Rentals

7.3. Long-Term Rentals

7.4. Short-Term Rentals

8. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Pump Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Heavy Duty

8.3. High Pressure

8.4. Medium Duty

9. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. IoT Integrated Pumps

9.2.1. Condition Monitoring

9.2.2. Remote Operation

9.3. New Unit Rentals

9.4. Retrofit Rentals

10. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Customer Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Large Enterprises

10.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

11. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by Delivery Model

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Off-Site Pick Up

11.3. On-Site Delivery

12. Industrial Pump Rentals Market, by End User Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Chemical & Petrochemical

12.3. Energy & Utilities

12.4. Food & Beverage

12.5. Metals & Mining

12.6. Pharmaceuticals

13. Americas Industrial Pump Rentals Market

14. Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Rentals Market

15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Pump Rentals Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis



Atlas Copco's acquisition of IPR transforms Rand Air's pump rentals, expands footprint across Africa

Workdry's acquisition of Holland Pump fuels growth in North America

Mangrove Equity Partners invests in NORMco Pump & Power to drive growth and expand into new industries

Strategic Partnership Between Atlas Copco Power Technique and Integrated Pump Rentals Bolsters African Market Presence

Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Action Equipment Rentals Holland Pump Expands Operations Through Strategic Acquisition of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions

