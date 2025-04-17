R2 Testnet Season #0 Now Live — Earn Your Rewards Today

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) R2 Protocol Testnet Season #0 is officially live - your first chance to explore the full R2 ecosystem, try out yield-backed stablecoins in action, and earn real rewards for early participation.

Dubai, UAE, 17th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Whether you're a DeFi newcomer or an onchain native, the testnet is fully open, zero-cost, and permissionless. No capital required. No KYC. Just connect, interact, and earn.







What Can You Do on Testnet?



Swap R2USD 1:1 with testnet USDC

Stake R2USD into sR2USD, our RWA yield-bearing stablecoin backed by real-world TradFi strategies (e.g., tokenized T-bills, MMFs, real estate rental)

Try R2BTC & R2ETH: vaults designed for DeFi-native users with BTC/ETH exposure

Complete interactive quests on Galxe and Intract Check your rewards via portfolio page.

Use Join Code: R2YLD to unlock access

Start testing: R2

Tutorial: Testnet Guide

What Rewards Can You Earn?

Users earn two types of points during the testnet, both redeemable for $R2 tokens at TGE:



Signals – Earned through onchain actions and product usage Pulses – Earned through social engagement and questsSignals carry a higher conversion rate than Pulses.

How points are calculated:



Claim testnet tokens via Discord faucet (refreshes every 24 hours )

1 point per $1 of token value per hour held (e.g., 1 R2BTC at $85,000 = 2,040,000 pts/day)

Points update daily

Invite others with a comprehensive referral system Telegram bot users: your Chips have been converted to Pulses (1 Chip = 1 Pulse)

Your points = your reputation, future allocation, and access to the R2 economy.

What is R2?

R2 is building the next generation of yield-bearing stablecoins, fully redeemable, institution-ready, and composable across DeFi.

At the center is R2USD, a stablecoin backed by real yield from both TradFi and DeFi sources - including tokenized T-bills (e.g. Ondo), compliant MMFs, BTC mining, and real estate.

Simple to use



Transparent in design Compatible with institutional-grade strategies We're not here to launch another stablecoin. We're laying the foundation for RWA yield in Web3.

Why Participate Now?



Earn $R2 tokens via Pulses & Signals

Be early, and establish your place in the R2 ecosystem

Experience institutional-grade yield strategies - risk-free Contribute feedback and shape the next generation of stablecoins

