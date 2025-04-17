R2 Testnet Season #0 Now Live — Earn Your Rewards Today
Dubai, UAE, 17th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Whether you're a DeFi newcomer or an onchain native, the testnet is fully open, zero-cost, and permissionless. No capital required. No KYC. Just connect, interact, and earn.
What Can You Do on Testnet?
Swap R2USD 1:1 with testnet USDC
Stake R2USD into sR2USD, our RWA yield-bearing stablecoin backed by real-world TradFi strategies (e.g., tokenized T-bills, MMFs, real estate rental)
Try R2BTC & R2ETH: vaults designed for DeFi-native users with BTC/ETH exposure
Complete interactive quests on Galxe and Intract
Check your rewards via portfolio page.
Use Join Code: R2YLD to unlock access
Start testing: R2
Tutorial: Testnet Guide
What Rewards Can You Earn?
Users earn two types of points during the testnet, both redeemable for $R2 tokens at TGE:
Signals – Earned through onchain actions and product usage
Pulses – Earned through social engagement and questsSignals carry a higher conversion rate than Pulses.
How points are calculated:
Claim testnet tokens via Discord faucet (refreshes every 24 hours )
1 point per $1 of token value per hour held (e.g., 1 R2BTC at $85,000 = 2,040,000 pts/day)
Points update daily
Invite others with a comprehensive referral system
Telegram bot users: your Chips have been converted to Pulses (1 Chip = 1 Pulse)
Your points = your reputation, future allocation, and access to the R2 economy.
What is R2?
R2 is building the next generation of yield-bearing stablecoins, fully redeemable, institution-ready, and composable across DeFi.
At the center is R2USD, a stablecoin backed by real yield from both TradFi and DeFi sources - including tokenized T-bills (e.g. Ondo), compliant MMFs, BTC mining, and real estate.
Simple to use
Transparent in design
Compatible with institutional-grade strategies We're not here to launch another stablecoin. We're laying the foundation for RWA yield in Web3.
Why Participate Now?
Earn $R2 tokens via Pulses & Signals
Be early, and establish your place in the R2 ecosystem
Experience institutional-grade yield strategies - risk-free
Contribute feedback and shape the next generation of stablecoins
Follow us on twitter: @r2yield for live campaign launches, quests, and announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
