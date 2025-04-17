RIL-BP's Jet Fuel Share Rises In FY25

Dhaka: Reliance Industries (RIL) and its British partner BP increased their share of the domestic aviation turbine fuel (ATF) market by 2.5 percentage points in the recently concluded fiscal year, driven by a 62% surge in sales.

RIL-BP's market share rose to 7.5pc in 2024-25 from 5pc in the previous year, according to industry data. Competitive pricing, fuel quality, and quick servicing at airports helped RIL-BP record strong sales and expand market share, said a company executive, asking not to be named.

Shell-MRPL joint venture, another private sector operator, expanded its share to 3.8pc in 2024-25 from 3.2pc in the previous year. Its ATF sales rose 31pc during the year.

Private sector ATF marketers increased their combined share to 11.4pc last fiscal, from 8.2pc in the previous year, and 5.6pc in 2022-23. By comparison, state-run companies Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL recorded a sales growth of 5.2pc in FY25. Their combined market share dropped to 88.6pc in 2024-25 from 91.8pc in the previous year.

RIL-BP operates 32 aviation fuel stations out of the total 301 fuel stations in the country. Shell-MRPL runs 10 stations with the rest operated by state-run companies.

Top airports account for the lion's share of ATF business. Delhi airport accounts for about 40pc of sales with Mumbai consuming 30pc.

Reliance uses trucks to move ATF supplies from its refinery in Gujarat to airports. "If the company gets access to common carrier pipelines to transfer its ATF, its transportation costs will come down by 10-15pc," said the company executive cited above.

For some time, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has been seeking to turn state-run companies' ATF pipelines into a common carrier. These companies have however opposed the regulator's plan.

Open access to major airports has helped private firms enhance their presence in the ATF market over the years. Large airports have a common company that refuels airlines on behalf of all fuel suppliers, while smaller airports allow fuel suppliers to make their own refuelling arrangements. Private operators try to use better services at smaller airports to win over airlines.

India exports about half the jet fuel it produces. Reliance and Nayara Energy are the two key ATF exporters. Refiners find the domestic ATF market more lucrative than exports.

