Collagen Supplements Market Size, Trends & Analysis By 2033

Collagen is a vital protein in the skin, bones, muscles, and connective tissues. It plays a key role in preserving the body's structural integrity. The global collagen supplements market includes manufacturing, distributing, and selling dietary supplements formulated with collagen, promoting skin elasticity, joint support, and overall wellness. These supplements are offered in various formats, such as powders, capsules, and beverages. Multiple options like powder, pills, gummies, and liquids cater to different consumer preferences and lifestyle needs.

The global collagen supplements market is expanding rapidly due to growing consumer interest in beauty-from-within trends, a rising aging population, and increased focus on personal health. As public knowledge of collagen's benefits grows, particularly its role in supporting joints, skin elasticity, and anti-aging, the global demand for these supplements has surged. Higher disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and greater acceptance of preventative health are boosting the market. Leading players innovate in sources (bovine, marine, porcine), clean-label formulations, and function-specific products. As the wellness and skincare sectors grow, collagen supplements are essential to beauty routines, enabling deeper market penetration worldwide.

Market Dynamics Increasing awareness of health and wellness benefits drives market growth

One of the main factors driving global market expansion is heightened consumer focus on wellness and preventive care. Collagen, essential for maintaining healthy joints, bones, skin, and muscles, has emerged as a versatile supplement promoting full-body vitality. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers seek natural supplements for healthy aging and long-term wellness.

For instance, in December 2024, Health & Happiness (H&H) launched“Collagen MOV” in Thailand under its Swiss brand. It combines collagen types I, II, and III with seven vitamins and minerals, targeting women with active lifestyles. A 360-degree marketing push helped the brand capture 12% of Swisse's market share.

Social media trends, celebrity influence, and digital wellness communities further amplify collagen's anti-aging, skin glow, and post-workout recovery popularity.

Rising collagen supplement use in emerging markets

Emerging regions are rapidly becoming key markets for collagen supplements due to increasing disposable incomes, urban expansion, and a growing middle class. Consumers across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America are shifting to wellness-driven lifestyles, seeking preventative health products like collagen for skin, joints, and overall vitality.

For example, in January 2024, INJA Wellness launched India's first vegetarian collagen supplement. The FSSAI-approved, clinically supported product meets the rising demand for plant-based wellness solutions in the region.

The rise of online retail and D2C brands is helping global companies enter these markets more efficiently. Brands are also tailoring their marketing and ingredients, such as halal-certified collagen for Muslim regions or Ayurvedic blends for Indian consumers, enhancing their resonance and reach.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global collagen supplement landscape, holding around 43% of the market share. This leadership stems from heightened wellness awareness, an aging population, and wide supplement availability in retail and e-commerce. The U.S. is the primary contributor, with innovative delivery forms like powders, gummies, and shots. Clean-label trends are pushing manufacturers to prioritize organic, sustainably sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, Canadian consumers increasingly turn to collagen for joint and skin health, particularly among millennials and older adults.

The global collagen supplements market size was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.68 billion in 2025 to reach USD 8.51 billion in 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Source, the market is bifurcated into Bovine Collagen, Marine Collagen, Chicken Collagen, Porcine Collagen, and Plant-Based Collagen (Vegan Alternatives). The bovine Collagen segment holds the largest market share.

By Type, the market is bifurcated into Hydrolysed Collagen (Collagen Peptides), Collagen Powder, Collagen Capsules/Tablets, Collagen Liquid, and Collagen Gummies. Hydrolysed Collagen holds the largest market share.

By Application, the market is bifurcated into Skin & Beauty, Joint Health & Mobility, Bone Health, Hair Health, Nails & Teeth, Muscle Mass & Recovery, and Gut Health. The skin & Beauty segment holds the largest market share.

By Distribution Channel, the market is bifurcated into Online Retail, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Health & Wellness Stores, Specialty Stores, and Direct Sales. The Online Retail segment holds the largest market share.

By End-User, the market is bifurcated into Dietary Supplement Users, Medical/Clinical Use, Cosmetic & Beauty Products Consumers, and Fitness Enthusiasts/Athletes. Dietary supplement users hold a significant market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the international market.

Competitive Players

In May 2024, Adroit Biomed Ltd. announced plans to launch Fortisil C, a marine-based high-performance collagen product designed to rejuvenate and restore skin for a youthful, radiant complexion. This product aims to meet the increasing consumer interest in advanced skincare solutions in India.

By SourceBovine CollagenMarine CollagenChicken CollagenPorcine CollagenPlant-Based Collagen (Vegan Alternatives)By TypeHydrolysed Collagen (Collagen Peptides)Collagen PowderCollagen Capsules/TabletsCollagen LiquidCollagen GummiesBy ApplicationSkin & BeautyJoint Health & MobilityBone HealthHair HealthNails & TeethMuscle Mass & RecoveryGut HealthBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailHypermarkets/SupermarketsPharmacies/Drug StoresHealth & Wellness StoresSpecialty StoresDirect SalesBy End-UserDietary Supplement UsersMedical/Clinical UseCosmetic & Beauty Products ConsumersFitness Enthusiasts/AthletesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa