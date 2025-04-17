Construction Contract (Tiskre School)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordecon AS and OÜ Strantum have signed a contract for the construction of Tiskre School. The school building, designed for 432 students, will be built in the village of Tiskre in Harku parish, on the property at Liiva tee 53. The educational building, with a net area of approximately 6,700 square meters, will consist of a two-story school and a kindergarten, including a gym, service, and auxiliary rooms. A stadium with educational and recreational areas will also be built next to the school.

The total cost of the contract is 14.5 million euros including reserve and excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in the summer of 2026.

Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 435 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

