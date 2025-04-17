Ashneer Grover Grooves To Bollywood Hit For Instagram Reel Busting Iitian Myths Netizens Laugh At 'Doglapan'
Both Ashneer Grover and Deepanshu Raj are alumni of IIT Delhi.
They showed how starkly different they and other IITians are from the societal stereotypes in the viral Instagram video.
From how the IIT alumni are“introverted, shy and nerdy” to“solving complex calculus problems” and“rejecting a package of ₹1 crore”, Ashneer could be busting these myths in the hilarious Reel for Deepanshu who goes by 'iqlipse_nova' on Instagram.Also Read | 'Thanks for starting debate': Ashneer Grover on Piyush Goyal's 'dukaandari' row
The Reel also featured Ashneer Grover's iconic Shark Tank dialogue:“Yeh sb doglapan hai.”
“When Ashneer Grover is your college senior. We are IITians,” the IITian-turned-influencer said.
“We are IITians, of course hum kuch toh aisa Karenge jisse log bolenge - 'Degree waste kar diya',” he added.Also Read | 'Faltu ka panga leke...,' Ashneer Grover slams Salman Khan over Bigg Boss 18 talk Watch the hilarious Instagram Reel featuring Ashneer Grover here: Also Read | Ashneer Grover takes on Russian streets in style, leaves Internet amused Here's how the netizens reacted:
Netizens loved the viral video and were quick to laugh at the“doglapan” of IITians and Ashneer Grover. Deeming the collab between the two IITians as“unexpected”, some social media users joked that Ashneer dancing was actually created using artificial intelligenc .
“Ashneer ko nacha diyaa. bhai ye sab doglapan haii ai se banai haii,” a user said.
“Yeh kya kar raha hai yaar chhod de yeh sab yeh sab doglapan hai,” quipped another.
“Unexpected Collab,” commented a user.
“We are IITians, ofc we never liked engineering,” joked another user.
One user, however, had a very interesting take on the viral reel. The user said,“I thought 'We are introverted' is grammatically wrong! But how can IITians be wrong! And YES, THEY WERE RIGHT.”
“The sentence 'We are introverted!' is grammatically correct, but it's slightly unusual in how it's phrased,” he said, sharing a detailed explanation of why the IITians were correct using ChatGPT .
