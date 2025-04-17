Waqf Act Hearing Live: SC Grants Centre One Week To Respond As CJI-Led Bench Mulls Staying Key Provisions

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted Centre a week's time to file a response to the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The top Court directed that no waqf-by-user properties will be denotified until the next date of hearing. The Centre assured the court that till next date of hearing, waqf, including waqf-by-user will neither be denotified nor its character changed. The Centre also assured the court that no appointments will be made to the Waqf Council or Waqf Boards, until next hearing.

The top court resumed hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the new law. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan stopped short of passing the interim order on Wednesday.

During course of hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, respreseting the Union government, said that the Centre would like to put a response within seven days. Mehta further he assured the court no appponttments would be made to the Council and Board under S.9 and 14, till next date of hearing.

“Waqf, including waqf by user already registered or declared by way of notification shall neither be denotified or the collector will change. We take the statement on record,” he said, as quoted by legal news website LiveLaw

On Wednesday, the three-judge bench was about to dictate the interim order when Mehta appearing for Centre, sought more time. The bench then said that it would hear the case again on April 17 before passing orders.

During the hearing, the court raised concerns over three prov isions in the amended law while suggesting that it may stay these parts of the contentious law. These three parts include the concept of 'Waqf-by-user', representation of non-Muslims on Waqf boards, and the powers of the Collector to change the status of disputed Waqf land.

“We do not stay a legislation normally at this stage of the challenge unless in exceptional circumstances. This appears to be an exception. Our concern is that if waqf-by-user is de-notified, there could be huge consequences,” Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said in an oral observation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, that came into force earlier this month, was challenged by a batch of petitions. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill during the recently concluded Budget Session of Parliament Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5.

