Oil Prices Stumble After Brief Rally As Sanctions And Trade Fears Shape Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from global oil markets reveals WTI crude settled at $61.73 per barrel and Brent crude at $65.60 per barrel early Thursday morning.
Both benchmarks retreated slightly after Wednesday's significant gains, with WTI falling 0.38% and Brent dropping 0.33% from previous close. Wednesday's trading session saw notable price increases of approximately 2% across major oil benchmarks.
WTI surged to $62.62 while Brent climbed to $65.97, reaching their highest levels since early April. Murban crude, a key Middle Eastern benchmark, outperformed other grades with a 2.26% gain to $67.52 per barrel.
The Trump administration's announcement of new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports drove much of Wednesday's rally. These measures specifically targeted Chinese refineries accused of handling Iranian crude.
U.S. officials declared their intention to apply "maximum pressure" to disrupt Iran's oil supply chain amid ongoing nuclear discussions. OPEC+ developments additionally supported prices as the group received updated plans from Iraq and Kazakhstan to implement production cuts.
Iraq plans to decrease output by 200,000 barrels per day in April to address compliance issues with its OPEC+ commitments. Kazakhstan also reduced production by 3% during the first two weeks of April compared to March averages.
China's crude oil imports provided further market support with a nearly 5% increase in March versus the previous year. Iranian oil shipments to China notably surged in anticipation of tighter enforcement of U.S. sanctions.
Oil Market Outlook
The recent price rally comes despite major financial institutions downgrading their oil price forecasts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its WTI projection to $63.88 per barrel for 2025, down from $70.68 previously.
HSBC similarly reduced its Brent forecast to $68.50 for 2025, citing tariff impacts and OPEC+ production decisions. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs aligned their WTI forecasts at $62 and $63 per barrel respectively for 2025.
These downward revisions reflect concerns about trade tensions and potential economic slowdowns in emerging markets. Technical analysis shows both benchmarks breaking above recent trading ranges but facing resistance at current levels.
WTI battles overhead resistance near $62, while Brent confronts similar challenges around $66. Trade tensions remain a key market uncertainty despite some positive developments.
China recently expressed openness to trade talks with the U.S., which helped support prices. However, the World Trade Organization forecasts a 0.2% decline in goods trade for 2025, significantly below previous expectations.
Oil markets now await weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and further developments in U.S.-China trade relations to determine near-term price direction.
