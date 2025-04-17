403
Silver Reverses After Rally, Market Eyes Next Move
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices eased to $32.44 per troy ounce on April 17, 2025, after a strong multi-day rally. The market saw a minor 0.04% decline from the previous session.
This pullback follows eight sessions of steady gains, which erased losses from the sharp sell-off earlier in the month. The price chart shows silver's steep drop from above $34 to below $29 between April 3 and April 6.
This move came as traders reacted to global trade policy shifts and uncertainty around tariffs on key industrial goods. After this fall, buyers steadily returned, pushing the price back up in a measured recovery.
Technical signals show silver trading above key moving averages, with the nearest support around $31.25. The price has stayed within the upper and middle bands, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than a reversal.
Resistance remains near $33.13, a level that capped the latest rally. If silver breaks above this, it could test the recent high near $34. If selling continues, buyers may step in closer to $31.50.
Silver Market Overview
Silver's recent moves reflect more than just technical trading. The metal's performance ties closely to industrial demand and persistent supply deficits. Industrial users now account for about 60% of global demand, up from 50% in 2020.
This shift supports prices, even as investor flows into silver-backed funds remain steady but unspectacular. Supply data shows a fifth consecutive year of market deficit, though the gap is narrowing.
Total supply is expected to rise by 2% this year, while demand is forecast to slip by 1%. Still, the deficit continues to underpin prices, with the market watching for any sign of a shift in this balance.
Silver's resilience stands out against a backdrop of uncertain monetary policy and inflation worries. The metal has gained about 13% since January, outperforming many other commodities. This comes as central banks hold off on rate cuts, keeping investors on edge.
Trading volumes remain robust, with active participation across major global exchanges. The gold-to-silver ratio sits near 100, far above long-term averages.
This ratio suggests silver could outperform gold if the market moves back toward historical norms. Market participants now look to upcoming economic data and policy signals for direction.
The recent price action shows confidence in silver's role as both an industrial and monetary asset. The next move will likely hinge on how supply, demand, and investor sentiment evolve in the weeks ahead.
