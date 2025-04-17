403
Mexican Peso Momentum Builds: Exchange Rate Nears 19.90 As Dollar Weakens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from April 17 shows the Mexican Peso continuing its appreciation against the US Dollar. The USD/MXN exchange rate currently trades at 19.9376, recording a modest increase of 0.05% from the previous session's 19.9267.
The Peso has maintained its recent strength, staying below the psychologically important 20.00 threshold. This follows a significant drop of 0.87% against the dollar on April 16, marking the lowest five pm New York rate since March 18, 2025.
The currency has rebounded substantially from its recent low of 20.85 reached on April 8. Several factors drive this Peso strength. Broad-based US dollar weakness persists as signs of moderating US inflation fuel expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Mexico's comparatively tight monetary policy continues attracting carry trade inflows despite Banxico 's February rate cut to 9.50%. Federal Reserve Chair Powell has signaled caution on inflation while noting the economy is approaching maximum employment.
He stated policy is "well-positioned" despite acknowledging economic growth likely slowed in Q1 2025. These comments suggest possible stagflationary concerns. Trade relations between the countries remain under scrutiny.
President Sheinbaum continues negotiations to prevent higher US tariffs. She specifically addressed tomato exports, stating that the threatened 20.91% tariffs "are not going to happen." This diplomatic engagement has helped alleviate some investor concerns.
Technical analysis shows the USD/MXN developing what analysts describe as a "long-term rounded top formation." The pair approaches critical support at the 200-day moving average near 19.84.
Breaking below this level could potentially trigger further Peso gains toward the 19.00 mark. The currency pair remains down 2.65% month-to-date and 4.33% year-to-date against the Peso.
However, longer-term projections from Trading Economics suggest potential Peso weakness ahead. Their models forecast USD/MXN trading at 20.72 by quarter-end and possibly reaching 22.00 within twelve months.
Market participants now await upcoming data releases. Mexico will feature Retail Sales, mid-month inflation figures for April, and Economic Activity reports next week.
Meanwhile, US housing data and Initial Jobless Claims figures due today may influence broader dollar sentiment and consequently impact the USD/MXN pair.
