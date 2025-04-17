403
Argentina’S Peso Stabilizes Amid Bold Currency Overhaul And IMF Backing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's peso traded at 1,138 per dollar on Thursday morning, showing rare stability after a turbulent week marked by President Javier Milei's decision to scrap capital controls.
The currency recovered 6.6% on Wednesday, closing at 1,125 following a 10% plunge earlier in the week. Parallel "blue dollar" rates narrowed to 1,140–1,150 pesos, slashing the gap with official benchmarks to under 2%-a historic shift from 30% disparities seen before reforms.
Milei's administration lifted decades-old currency restrictions on April 14, replacing rigid controls with a managed float band of 1,000–1,400 pesos. The move, backed by a $20 billion IMF loan and $1.5 billion from the World Bank, aims to attract foreign investment.
It also seeks to normalize Argentina's crisis-hit economy. Central bank reserves surged to $38.61 billion this week, bolstered by immediate IMF disbursements and multilateral support.
Investors initially fled as the peso tumbled to 1,200 per dollar on Monday, but fixed-term deposit rates spiking to 35–37% reversed the slide. "Peso deposits now yield more than dollar futures, creating dollar oversupply and appreciation potential," said economist Gustavo Ber.
Argentina Peso Update
Analysts credit Milei's refusal to intervene unless the peso breaches 1,000 for curbing panic. Exporters are expected to stabilize the currency near the band's upper limit as harvest-related dollar inflows begin.
The reforms face critical tests. Annual inflation has slowed to 30% but risks reigniting if the peso weakens beyond 1,400. Political pressures loom as Milei's approval hinges on sustaining austerity ahead of midterm elections.
Meanwhile, businesses grapple with pricing uncertainty, with some suppliers raising dollar-denominated goods by 30% overnight. Market optimism remains cautious. "The IMF deal provides dollar lifelines, but Argentina's recovery depends on lasting fiscal discipline," noted Capital Markets Argentina.
While futures suggest the peso could drift toward 1,200–1,300, Milei's gamble has soverted a deeper crisis-for now. The peso's fragile equilibrium signals a nation balancing hope against decades of economic ghosts.
