Simplefx Expands Global Trading Offer With Over 1000 Instruments

SimpleFX has announced a significant expansion of its trading offer, increasing its portfolio to include over 1,000 financial assets spanning global markets. This development marks a strategic extension of the platform's multi-asset trading capabilities, aimed at providing broader market access to its users.

Expanded Equities and Geographic Coverage

The update introduces hundreds of new equities from regions including Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Republic of South Africa, and Singapore. SimpleFX has also extended its coverage in key markets such as Brazil, Germany, France, Japan, Sweden, and Turkey.

This broader market reach enables traders to access equities across various time zones, offering increased flexibility in portfolio diversification. Users can also trade these equities in conjunction with related instruments, including commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, and forex pairs.

Enhanced Cryptocurrency Access

The platform has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings by adding 19 altcoins, including Ripple (XRP) and Toncoin (TON), allowing traders to engage with a wider selection of digital assets. These additions complement an already diverse range of crypto-fiat pairs available on SimpleFX.

Comprehensive U.S. Market Integration

As part of the expansion, SimpleFX has included all equities listed on the NASDAQ-100 (US100) and S&P 500 (US500) indices. These indices are widely regarded as benchmarks of the U.S. high-technology sector and the broader American economy.

With over 500 U.S. equities now available, traders can utilize the SimpleFX WebTrader platform's analytical tools to explore opportunities across major sectors such as technology, defense, pharmaceuticals, energy, and consumer goods.

Key Global Additions

Noteworthy new instruments include:



BHP Group : A leading mining conglomerate, accounting for a substantial portion of the Australian share market.

Tencent Holdings ( HKG: 0700 ) : A major technology and entertainment firm based in Hong Kong, known for products such as WeChat and its gaming investments.

Intel Corporation ( INTC.US ) : A long-standing player in the semiconductor space, currently focusing on AI integration.

RTX Corporation ( RTX.US ) : A significant entity in aerospace and defense, producing military-grade technologies. Ripple ( XRPUSD ) : A digital asset linked to a blockchain-based payment protocol used for cross-border financial transactions.

Platform Enhancements and Regulatory Options

In addition to the instrument expansion, SimpleFX has broadened its registration options, allowing users to register under either the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) or Mauritius (MU) jurisdictions.

Furthermore, the platform now supports deposits and withdrawals via Mastercard and Visa for USD and EUR accounts, complementing its existing 20 cryptocurrency-based payment methods. These additions aim to improve transaction speed and security while offering more flexibility in account funding.

