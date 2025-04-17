Operation Brahma: Quake-Hit Myanmar Continues To Receive Relief Aid From India

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 17 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, India has sent an additional consignment of relief material that was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur to Mandalay Chief Minister Myo Aung in the presence of diaspora leaders of Mandalay and Sagaing.

The relief aid included RO water plant, genset, rice, noodles, cooking oil, atta, sugar, dal, salt, MREs, blankets and medicines for the needy, the Embassy of India in Yangon stated.

India had launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Earlier, components of 20 prefabricated offices, weighing approximately 50 tonnes, were despatched by IAF C-17 on April 15 to Myanmar. The structures will be used as temporary offices for various ministries in Naypyidaw. Two IAF C-17 were also deployed to bring back doctors and personnel of 60-para field hospital post de-induction. The 200-bedded field hospital successfully provided treatment of 2519 patients over the past two weeks.

Last week, a team of Indian safety and demolition engineers conducted a comprehensive assessment of earthquake-affected sites in Mandalay and the capital city of Naypyidaw.

Additionally, a medical team from India including an orthopedic surgeon, assisted in the treatment of patients injured during the devastating earthquake at a Naypyidaw Hospital.

Under Operation Brahma, India was the First Responder to the earthquake hit Myanmar and has provided relief supplies of over 750 MT including essential medicines, foodgrain, ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets, gensets, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services, drinking water, essential clothing, prefabricated office/residential structures, etc.

Further, humanitarian assistance consisting of a 80-member NDRF Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Specialists Team and a 127-member Indian Army field Hospital Team were also deployed.

The supply of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Myanmar demonstrates India's willingness to stand with the people of Myanmar and support through this difficult time, the Ministry of External Affairs maintained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India's condolences directly to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, reaffirming India's commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

On April 4, Prime Minister Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General had expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources.