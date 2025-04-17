403
Children's Race Kicks Off This Friday
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan (April 2025) – The 2.6 km Children’s Race will take place at 9:00 AM this Friday at Al Hussein Public Parks, organized by the Jordanian Marathon Association "Run Jordan". This event is part of the mini races accompanying the Bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, which was held on Friday, April 11, 2024.
The race, which will finish at Field No. 11 in King Al Hussein Parks, is open for children between the ages of 6 and 14, with registration closing on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The event aims to promote a running culture among all segments of society from an early age.
Following the race, an awards ceremony will be held at 10:30 AM at the football field, where the top three winners in each age group will be awarded.
The bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is one of Jordan’s most prominent sporting events. Now in its 29th edition, it is held under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad, and is accredited by both the World Athletics and the Jordan Athletics Federation.
