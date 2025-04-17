Analytical Standards Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Raw Material Testing To Maintain Largest Share In Analytical Standards Methodology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|410
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in Pharmaceutical Industry Rising Public Concerns Regarding Food Safety & Quality Increasing Public-Private Investments in Research Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics & Metabolomics Rising Regulatory Emphasis on Pollution Control Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring
- Limited Public Awareness of Pollution Monitoring Strategies in Emerging Economies Stringent Storage Requirements for Analytical Standards
- Development of New Drugs Adhering to GMP Regulations Increasing Number of Clinical Trials
- Inadequate Standards for Analytical Techniques Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians
Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA The United States Pharmacopeial Convention LGC Limited Agilent Technologies, Inc. Waters Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Mallinckrodt PerkinElmer Restek Corporation Spex Certiprep AccuStandard Cayman Chemical Ricca Chemical Company GFS Chemicals, Inc. Chiron AS (Part of Antylia Scientific) Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd. CPI International Crescent Chemical Co. Inc. Inorganic Ventures Alfa Chemistry Biosynth HPC Standards GmbH Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Simson Pharma Limited Novachem Labsert Wellington Laboratories Inc.
