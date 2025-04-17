Analytical Standards Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Raw Material Testing To Maintain Largest Share In Analytical Standards Methodology

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Standards Market by Technique (GC, LC, TLC, IR, MS, NMR, Titrimetry), Category (Organic, Inorganic), Method (Bioanalytical, Dissolution), Application (F&B, Environmental, Pharma, Clinical Diagnostic, Forensics), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical standards market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.53 billion in 2024 to USD 2.16 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%

The report will help both established firms and new entrants understand market dynamics and increase their market share. Strategies gleaned from the report may include leveraging drivers such as stringent pharmaceutical regulations, rising food safety concerns, and increasing research investments. Firms will also find detailed insights on market penetration, analytical development, market diversification, and competitive assessment.

This growth is primarily driven by the expanding applications of analytical techniques in proteomics and metabolomics, alongside a heightened regulatory focus within the pharmaceutical industry.

The contact-based analytical standards segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of category, analytical standards are divided into organic and inorganic standards. The organic standards segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as an increasing number of clinical trials, a growing emphasis on drug discovery and development, stringent regulatory requirements for pollution monitoring, and rising public-private research investments are driving this segment's growth.

The external beam analytical standards procedures segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.

By technique, the market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, titrimetry, and physical properties testing, with the spectroscopy segment expected to dominate. This segment's growth is fueled by the extensive use of spectroscopic techniques across various applications such as forensic, biotech, and material science, coupled with advancements aimed at enhancing sensitivity and resolution.

The raw material testing segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024. Methodologies in the market include raw material testing, bioanalytical testing, stability testing, dissolution testing, and others. Raw material testing is projected to account for the largest market share due to increasing disease prevalence and the commercialization of parenteral drugs.

The market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest growth rate for analytical standards in 2024.

The market spans five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. While North America, including the US and Canada, currently holds significant market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by market penetration opportunities in emerging economies within the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 49%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 19%, C-level - 28%, and Others - 53% By Region: North America - 31%, Europe - 33%, Asia Pacific - 19%, Latin America - 10%, MEA - 7%

Prominent players in the analytical standards market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Limited (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US), AccuStandard (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodt (UK), The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (US), Cayman Chemical (US), RICCA Chemical Company (US), and GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US), among others.

Key Attributes:

