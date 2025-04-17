Manufacturing Execution System Markets: Production Management, Quality Management, Material And Inventory Management, Maintenance Management, Performance Analysis - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Mode (on-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Application (Production Management, Quality Management, Material and Inventory Management, Maintenance Management, Performance Analysis) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With a CAGR of 10.1%, the worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market is poised to grow from USD 15.95 billion in 2025 to USD 25.78 billion in 2030

The surge in the adoption of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and real-time data integration are pivotal in enhancing production efficiency, fueling this growth. MES solutions are instrumental in automating manufacturing processes, optimizing resource allocation, ensuring compliance, and boosting quality control. The automotive, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and electronics industries significantly contribute to the acceleration of this market. Furthermore, cloud-based MES adoption and the integration of AI, IoT, and big data analytics are reshaping production management frameworks, enhancing agility and operational intelligence.

Top companies such as Siemens, Dassault Systemes, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, and Honeywell International Inc. are profiled, showcasing their extensive product portfolios and strategic market presence.

Services Segment to Command Largest Market Share

Increasing integration and support service needs are propelling the services segment to maintain its dominant market share in the MES domain. As industries focus on digital transformation and automation, expert assistance becomes crucial for deploying MES solutions and integrating them with existing enterprise systems. Cloud-based MES solutions have further spurred demand for managed services like remote monitoring, security, and system optimization. With regular software updates, training programs, and compliance support being essential, the services segment remains integral in ensuring effective MES implementation and operational efficiency.

On-Premises Deployment Dominates

The on-premises deployment of MES will continue to lead the market due to its robustness in ensuring data security, customizability, and real-time operational control. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages leverage on-premises MES for enhanced production monitoring and regulatory compliance. The inclusion of MES with legacy systems supports its adoption in large-scale facilities, where data privacy and operational control are prioritized, notwithstanding the initial investment and maintenance costs.

Pharmaceutical Industry: Highest Growth Rate

The pharmaceutical sector is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to stringent regulatory environments and the need for real-time production oversight. MES solutions facilitate streamlined production processes, compliance with FDA and GMP standards, and comprehensive traceability. Incorporating AI and predictive analytics, MES allows process optimization and ensures consistent product quality, reinforcing its necessity as digital transformation efforts accelerate within the industry.

North America Leads Market Growth

Positioned as the second-largest market share holder, North America's rapid digital transformation and industrial automation fervor drive MES adoption. Notable automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceutical industries require robust production control and quality compliance, boosting demand in the region. As IoT and cloud-based MES technologies proliferate, bolstered by investments in AI analytics and cybersecurity, North America's technological infrastructure is set to undergird MES market expansion.

Breakdown of Primaries

Interviews with executives, including CEOs and technology directors from major MES market organizations, revealed diverse insights:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 45%, Others - 20% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, RoW - 10%

