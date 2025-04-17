Ankita Lokhande Calls Hubby Vicky Jain Her ‘Shelter’ From Life's Storms

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In a touching social media post, actress Ankita Lokhande poured her heart out to her husband, Vicky Jain, calling him her "rock" and "shelter" from life's challenges.

On Thursday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of their photos from a recent shoot. In the caption of the post, Ankita shares her trust in Vicky, stating that he is the one she relies on to keep her safe and protected, even from her vulnerabilities. In her message, she wrote,“Dear Husband You're my rock, my shelter from life's storms. The one I trust with my vulnerabilities - my fears, doubts, and weaknesses. You keep the real me safe, and I'm grateful for that. Thank you for being my heaven. Love you more than you'll ever know, Your wife Manku.”

In the images, the couple is seen striking different romantic poses for the camera.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently celebrated a significant milestone in their relationship, marking seven years since their first date. In an emotional post shared on social media, the actress reflected on their journey together, describing how, despite the passage of time, their bond still feels as fresh as day one.

Sharing a romantic video from their first date night, Ankita captioned the post,“ 7 years since our first date...and somehow it still feels like day 1 There have been so many firsts, countless memories, creating our own home and endless laughter along the way. Harr din, harr moment, we've grown together. It was never easy, because love is never easy but we wanted it to work. We wanted each other. From being two individuals in love to becoming true partners in every sense, the 7 years of dating...were sealed with 7 pheras.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai.

In 2023, the couple entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' as contestants, where their turbulent relationship became a focal point, attracting significant media attention. Throughout their time on the show, Vicky and Ankita faced numerous challenges and emotional highs and lows while constantly being scrutinized for their dynamic.