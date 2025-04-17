IPL 2025: DC Bowling Coach Munaf Patel Fined For Altercation With Fourth Umpire

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

"Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

The incident occurred during Delhi's bowling when the fourth umpire reportedly stopped Delhi's reserve player from entering the field to convey Patel's message in the middle. The former India pacer was seen having an argument with the umpire while tying up his laces at the boundary line. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Delhi Capitals completed a thrilling Super Over win after Mitchell Starc's spot-on performance with the ball. He not only defended nine in the last over against set batters Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer but also restricted Rajasthan to 11 runs in the Super Over.

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs comfortably guided the home side to victory to register their first win of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Starc was named Player of the Match for his power-packed bowling performance in the match. He returned with the figures of 1-36 in his four overs while he also snared two scalped in the Super Over.

The victory helped Delhi to reclaim the top spot with 10 points in six games and will take on Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.