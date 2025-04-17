[Latest] Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.89 Billion By 2034 At A 5.64% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.65 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 21.89 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GE Aviation (US), Honeywell Aerospace (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), Pratt & Whitney (US), Rolls-Royce (US), Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (UAE), Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (France), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore), Airbus S.A.S. (France), Boeing Company (US), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Korean Air (South Korea), Turkish Technic (Turkey) & Others. Austin, TX, USA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Service Type (Airframe MRO, Engine MRO), By End User (Airlines, Freight Operators), By Aircraft Type (Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.89 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.64% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market @ -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=92c5cc1f-d65b-425a-bd7d-e782a1adef4e&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92c5cc1f-d65b-425a-bd7d-e782a1adef4e/global-wide-body-aircraft-mro-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" /> Wide-Body Aircraft MRO Market Overview The wide-body aircraft MRO market is vital to the safety, performance, and service life of all heavy commercial aircraft and provides the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services required for operational sustainability. Wide-body aircraft are primarily designed for high passenger-carrying capabilities, and they include several technological advancements, including improvements in engine performance, aerodynamics, and fuel economy. Increasing numbers of flights across the globe and rising demand for aftermarket services are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the wide-body aircraft MRO market. With the growth of global airline networks and the increase in long-haul operations, the demand for rapid and efficient aircraft maintenance solutions has grown even further. At the same time, dropping fuel costs have incentivized airlines to keep older-generation wide bodies flying longer, which has led to an increased demand for maintenance on their engines, avionics, and airframes. Also, a third-party service provider can help airlines with maintenance, repair, and overhauls (MROs) by using predictive maintenance technologies, digital diagnostics, and AI-driven data analytics to maximize aircraft availability and minimize unscheduled maintenance. Additionally, organizations like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have compliance requirements that MRO suppliers must adhere to, thus increasing the demand for certified MRO suppliers with the necessary standards for operational safety. The other factor contributing to the growth of the market is the use of smart sensors, activated with the IoT, which facilitate efficient functions and also reduce maintenance costs with the benefit of monitoring in real-time the performance of aircraft elements. Growing digital transformation strategies, owing to the need to improve operational efficiency as well as reduce downtime, are observed as a new trend within the wide-body aircraft MRO market. To facilitate repairs and improve the reliability of its assets, MRO providers are investing in big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive maintenance models. With fast diagnostics powered by AI, MRO teams can identify faults early on and utilize them to ensure that failures do not develop into major problems. This includes digital twin technology to simulate virtual copies of aircraft engines and components for interactive real-time monitoring and optimization by companies like Lufthansa Technik, Rolls-Royce, and General Electric (GE Aviation). Request a Customized Copy of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report @ Researchers are also exploring the use of blockchain to enhance transparency in aircraft maintenance records, facilitating efficient data transfer among airlines, MROs, and regulatory authorities. Moreover, the growing adoption of additive manufacturing is transforming spare part production with faster lead times for key pieces and resulting in a lower total cost of maintenance. Based on end users, the global wide-body aircraft MRO market is segmented by airlines and freight operators. The airline segment accounted for the largest share of the wide-body aircraft MRO market owing to the high frequency of operations, larger fleet size, and the extensive maintenance requirement of passenger aircraft. Airlines have far more wide-bodies than freighters because they are the choice for long-range international routes with many people to carry. Carriers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Delta Airlines, and Singapore Airlines operate many long-haul flights across the globe with wide-body jets at the backbone of their fleets, including the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and Airbus A380. While airlines maintain high utilization rates for their fleets, any given airframe, engine, and component must undergo regular overhaul cycles, resulting in a strong underlying demand for MRO services. Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa segment the wide-body aircraft MRO system market. North America has a proportionally larger share of the wide-body aircraft MRO markets supported by mature aviation infrastructure, a sound regulatory system, and a good number of large airlines and MRO providers. Some of the biggest MRO companies, such as AAR Corp., Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, and Boeing Global Services, operate from the region and offer comprehensive maintenance solutions for wide-body aircraft fleets. Regardless of how many overhauls are performed on them, most old aircraft continue flying, with many within two or three of the legacy carrier fleets, which means a continuous need for engine overhauls, airframe maintenance, and avionics upgrades. Maintaining the attractiveness of the US MRO market over the long term, meanwhile, are rigid safety and compliance regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that necessitate regular maintenance checks and retrofits, thereby securing steady revenue streams for MRO providers in North America. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.73 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 21.89 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 12.65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.64% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Service Type, End User, Aircraft Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our free sample report consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The package includes the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report @

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO market . We have explained the driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends in detail to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. We duly address the segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period to paint a probable picture of the global wide-body aircraft MRO industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants, and niche players. We extensively study and analyze these, focusing on their strengths, weaknesses, and potential for value addition. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Wide Body Aircraft MRO market forward?

What are the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Wide Body Aircraft MRO Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Wide-Body Aircraft MRO Market Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region contributes the highest share owing to the increasing aviation industry, expanding fleet of airlines, and development of MRO infrastructure in the region. International air traffic in the region has grown rapidly with rising disposable income, a burgeoning middle class, and connectivity between major economic centers.

Airlines aggressively expanding their fleets to keep up with rising passenger traffic has made countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore a key part of the aviation growth story. As an example, operators like China Southern Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have huge, wide-body fleets that require heavy-duty MRO for the airlines to remain profitable.

Europe is expected to hold significant wide body aircraft MRO market share during the forecast period owing to the growing number of MRO service providers, increasing regulatory pressures by the government agencies, and growing collaboration and partnerships between the MROs and OEMs.

The key countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and the Netherlands, are mainly driving the market growth of this region owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies like digital twins and AI-driven analytics.

Request a Customized Copy of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Airframe MRO, Engine MRO), By End User (Airlines, Freight Operators), By Aircraft Type (Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=d5e85c06-fcb4-48f1-8d05-642c7e9f0de8&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5e85c06-fcb4-48f1-8d05-642c7e9f0de8/global-wide-body-aircraft-mro-market-2025-2034-by-end-user-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market 2025 – 2034 (By End User) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market :



GE Aviation (US)

Honeywell Aerospace (US)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

Pratt & Whitney (US)

Rolls-Royce (US)

Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (UAE)

Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (France)

MTU Aero Engines (Germany)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

Airbus S.A.S. (France)

Boeing Company (US)

Embraer S.A. (Brazil)

Korean Air (South Korea)

Turkish Technic (Turkey)

China National Aviation Corporation (CNAC) (China) Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

We offer free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. The author has created a personalized market brief.

Browse More Related Reports:

Active Phased Array Radar Market : Active Phased Array Radar Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Antenna, Digital Signal Processor, Others), By Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), By Application (Defense, Commercial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Aircraft Fuel Cell Market : Aircraft Fuel Cell Market Size, Trends and Insights By Fuel Type (Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hydrocarbon Fuel Cells, Others), By Power Output (0-100 kW, 100 kW- 1MW, 1 MW & Above), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs, AAM), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Aircraft Component Market : Aircraft Component Market Size, Trends and Insights By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jet, General Aviation Aircraft, Helicopters), By Component (Engine, Wheel and Brakes, Landing Gear, Avionics, Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Cockpit System, Others), By End Users (Commercial, Military, Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Defense Navigation Market : Defense Navigation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Platform Type (Airborne platform, Naval platform, Land platform), By Application (Navy (Ship, Boat, Underwater vehicles), Airforce, Military), By Technology (Fiber optic gyro navigation system, Ring laser gyro navigation system, Mechanical navigation system, Hemispherical resonator gyro navigation system, Micromechanical systems based navigation system, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Civil Aviation Market : Civil Aviation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Cargo Aircraft), By Application (Passenger Transport, Freight and Cargo Transport, Emergency Services (e.g., medical evacuation), Recreational Aviation, Business Travel, Defense and Surveillance (dual-use)), By End User (Commercial Airlines, Business Aviation, Charter Services, Government and Military Operators, Private Owners), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Used Aircraft Market : Used Aircraft Market Size, Trends and Insights By Aircraft Type (General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft), By End-User (Government & Military, Private Owners, Charter Services, Airlines), By Age of Aircraft (21+ Years, 11-20 Years, 0-10 Years), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Drone Market : US Drone Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Fixed-Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone), By Payload (<25 Kg, 25 - 500 Kg, >500 Kg), By Propulsion Type (Gasoline, Electric, Hybrid), By Operating Mode (Remotely Piloted, Partially Piloted, Fully Autonomous), By End User (Agriculture, Delivery & Logistics, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate & Construction, Security & Law Enforcement, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Aviation Cloud Market : US Aviation Cloud Market Size, Trends and Insights By Cloud Service Models (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Deployment Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Applications (Airline Operations, Airport Management, Air Traffic Management, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Passenger Services, Aviation Analytics), By End Users (Airlines, Airports, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), Aircraft Manufacturers, Maintenance Organizations, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type



Airframe MRO Engine MRO

By End User



Airlines Freight Operators

By Aircraft Type



Passenger Aircraft Cargo Aircraft

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? How will imports and exports be affected?

What Is Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Wide Body Aircraft MRO Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Wide Body Aircraft MRO Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market @

Reasons to Purchase Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report



Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

We provide extensive company profiles that include company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Wide Body Aircraft MRO market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Wide Body Aircraft MRO Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide wide-body aircraft MRO market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the wide-body aircraft MRO market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Wide Body Aircraft MRO market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Wide Body Aircraft MRO industry.

Managers in the Wide Body Aircraft MRO sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Wide Body Aircraft MRO market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Wide Body Aircraft MRO products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work toward achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply client insights on aspects such as strategies for future estimation falls, forecasting or opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Wide Body Aircraft MRO Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @