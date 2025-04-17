Al Habtoor Palace Dubai To Host A Captivating Exhibition Showcasing The Works Of Timur D'vatz, Timur Akhmedov And Alfiz Sabirov

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Habtoor Palace Dubai is proud to announce the unveiling of Dreams of Spring exhibition presented by Andakulova Gallery and Legends Art Club under the patronage of the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dubai. The remarkable exhibition will showcase the visionary works of internationally acclaimed artists Timur D'Vatz, Timur Akhmedov and Alfiz Sabirov.

Happening on Thursday, April 24, from 7 pm, esteemed guests will enjoy the ethereal atmosphere of the exhibit in the beautiful surrounds of the palatial property. An exclusive reception will immediately follow at BQ French Kitchen and Bar, featuring the restaurant's fresh new menu to elevate the evening.

Spanning painting, sculpture and mixed media, these three extraordinary artists' works will explore the themes of mythology, symbolism and human emotions, while offering Dubai's aesthetes and art collectors an opportunity to engage with contemporary art from Central Asia.

A celebration of cultural heritage and contemporary expression, Dreams of Spring will be the first art exhibition to be hosted by Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, a significant moment for the luxury property at the heart of Al Habtoor City according to Complex General Manager of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, Stefan Radstrom.

Mr Radstrom said;“We are delighted to host this wonderful exhibition of artistic excellence at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai. Having established ourselves as one of the region's leaders in offering guests luxurious experiences, Dreams of Spring marks a new chapter for the property. It is our first arts exhibition but certainly not our last.

“Together with Andakulova Gallery, Legends Art Club and the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dubai, we invite Dubai's art enthusiasts to come and enjoy the spectacular artworks that are on display.”

Dreams of Spring is open for public viewing from Thursday, 25April for 1 month.

