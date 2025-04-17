403
Putin Expresses Thanks to Hamas for 'humanitarian act'
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to exert maximum effort to secure the liberation of hostages held in Gaza.
During a meeting at the Kremlin with Aleksandr Trufanov—a Russian citizen recently released from captivity—alongside his family, Putin emphasized that Russia’s deep-rooted relationship with the Palestinian people played a crucial role in facilitating Trufanov’s release.
Putin assured that, "Certainly, we'll do everything possible to replicate such successes frequently, ensuring that all those still suffering similar hardships regain their freedom."
This remark underlined his intent to continue working toward the release of other individuals in similar conditions.
In his address, Putin thanked the Palestinian group Hamas for their role in freeing Trufanov, though he refrained from commenting on the broader geopolitical implications.
He stated, "I think we have to express gratitude to the political leadership of Hamas for listening our appeal and committing this humanitarian act -- you were freed. I would like to congratulate you over that."
Through this meeting, Putin reiterated Russia’s ongoing dedication to humanitarian efforts in the region, emphasizing negotiation and diplomatic channels rooted in long-standing connections.
