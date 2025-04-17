403
Cyclone Tam Hits New Zealand's Northland Region Hard, Causes Power Outages
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Cyclone Tam wreaked havoc in New Zealand's Northland area, unleashing heavy rainfall and strong winds across much of the North Island and parts of the upper South Island, as reported by various media outlets.
Currently, almost 5,000 homes in Northland are experiencing power outages, with restoration efforts anticipated to take up to three days. Additionally, several cellphone towers in the region are reportedly non-operational.
The storm has led to the cancellation of numerous domestic flights and the suspension of ferry services. Residents have submitted over 60 requests overnight for damage assessments and the removal of fallen trees and debris.
Strong winds are forecasted to persist through Friday.
